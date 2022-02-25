The song goes, shine bright like a metal Gucci headdress and latex crop top, right?

Most-fashionable-pregnant-woman alive Rihanna has done something unique in the time since she and A$AP Rocky made their seriously stylish pregnancy announcement: As time goes on, her style seems to be only getting better — and bolder. She has flipped the script on what maternity style can — and should — look like, taking every opportunity to show off her growing stomach and not shying away from making fashion statements whenever possible.

That has never been more clear as it was on Friday at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week. The iconic couple arrived in Italy to see the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, but all eyes were naturally on Rih, who was decked out in a head-to-toe Gucci look.

She looked incredible in a pair of on-trend low-slung pants with a dragon detail on the leg, a long-sleeved latex and lace crop top that hit just right at the top of her stomach, a long necklace, a metal and bejeweled headdress, and a lavender fur coat.

Rocky let her shine by wearing a more understated outfit, but his massive Gucci briefcase was a nice added touch.

Patrick G. / BACKGRID

There’s no better place than a fashion show to step up your style game, but there’s no doubt Rihanna will be making every event her runway in the coming months.

Work (work, work, work, work), Rih.