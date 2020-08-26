Come Thrift With Us For LADY DI Inspired Looks

Diana Spencer, commonly referred to as Lady Di, wasn’t simply a public figure ahead of her time; she was someone who subverted norms and expectations of a legacy institution that is still known to hold on to its old ways.

While we wait with bated breath for how her royal story will be documented on 'The Crown', Bustle is taking to the thrift stores to see how to take inspiration from Lady Di when searching for spring/summer 2020 fashion trends. In our latest series Thrift The Legend, Bustle Art Director Diana Weisman is taking inspiration from the icons, real and imagined, to see if she can create their looks using only thrifted items.

Special thanks to Buffalo Exchange for hosting Diana during her thrift haul. You can visit them when they reopen (following social distancing guidelines, please!) at 114 W 26th St., New York, New York. This series was filmed in February 2020, prior to the implementation of social distancing guidelines nationwide.

