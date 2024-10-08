Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ philosophy is simple: Self-awareness feeds into self-confidence. Since she spent decades cultivating both, she practically oozes assurance. In fact, she knows exactly which clothes to wear on any given day or at any given event to boost her aplomb. “For a carpet, I love a cinched waist, especially when I’m feeling good and fit,” she tells Bustle.

Dressing for date night is a little more fluid, which she chalks up to the cosmos. “I’m really moody, I’m Cancerian,” she says. “If I’m feeling sexy, [I could wear] a little cocktail dress. If I’m feeling like a crab where I want to hide, [then maybe] an oversized sweater — being comfortable and confident is most important.” Whatever informs her decision-making, the result is a series of head-turning looks.

Though she always has her outfits down pat these days, even rocking barely-there trends regularly, she wasn’t always the confident person you see on screen, especially as a teen Miss World winner. “I was very self-conscious wearing shorts or clothes that would show off my skin,” she says of the time. “There was so much body dysmorphia.”

Courtesy of Marshalls

Now, after dismantling many of her insecurities, she’s found her sense of self and, in turn, her sense of style — and she’s setting her sights and efforts on empowering other women to do the same. For the second year in a row, Chopra Jonas is teaming up with Marshalls for The Good Stuff Accelerator Program, a revamped sequel to its OG Good Stuff Social Club. As part of the advocacy, 40 select participants will undergo coaching about finances, confidence, style, and more.

Chopra Jonas was “so inspired” after joining the program as a keynote speaker last year that she’s expanding her role to include mentoring the participants. “I left that conversation feeling so hopeful about the sisterhood I was able to witness,” she recalls. “I’m really looking forward to that again.”

Below, she talks about her biggest mentor, favorite barely-there trends, and what she would change about her Miss World outfit.

There’s been a rise in barely-there trends — exposed bras, freeing the nipple, the no-pants look — which you’ve rocked in your decades-long career. Are there any you particularly feel empowered by?

I love a good barely-there naked dress with the illusion of a body silhouette. It’s on the nose, but there’s something really seductive and sexy about that, so it’s one of my go-tos. I try to space it out a little bit, but it’s my pick-out-of-the-closet-and-wear when I don’t want to think about what to wear.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

You’ve been wearing barely-there trends since Miss World in 2000. Is there anything you never would’ve worn back then that you have no problem wearing now?

When I was younger, there were so many things I wouldn’t wear. I was so self-conscious when I started. I was a teenager. There was so much body dysmorphia and just being underconfident. Even if I was Miss World at that time — that’s what the world saw. But when I looked in the mirror and woke up in the morning, I was a 17-, 18-year-old girl who was just trying to find her sense of self.

I didn’t have the best skin when I was a teenager and younger, and I was very self-conscious of that. But over time I learned how to take care of my skin, especially being in the beauty industry, I was thrown into it and I got really curious about it. I’m a lot more confident with my body and myself now than when I was starting.

You recently posted a story on Instagram about your Miss World dress and how it wouldn’t stay on — even with tape. Looking back, is there anything you would change about that look?

Maybe add straps. It was a four-hour or five-hour pageant and tape doesn’t last that long, especially when you’re nervous, sweating, and stressed. And maybe the eyebrows. They were really Y2K. Barely-there eyebrows, that’s what I had.

It was a look.

Exactly. Totally. Thank God they grew out.

GERRY PENNY/AFP/Getty Images

What’s your go-to beauty look to make you feel confident?

I love good skin. When I’m having a good skin day, anything I do on my face just feels better. It could be a natural moment, it could be heavy makeup, it could be anything. But when I have good skin, I feel healthy, I feel confident. Who doesn’t love great skin?

There is a trend of downsizing wardrobes these days. If you had to pick a uniform for yourself, what would that look like?

A crop top, sweats, Dr. Martens or some sort of boot-slash-sneaker, probably an oversized shirt with a jacket over it, and a hat.

That feels very edgy.

That’s my usual uniform. It’s very comfortable, very practical. It’s a toddler-friendly outfit and it looks chic at the same time. You add a cool bag with it and you’re good to go.

You’re mentoring a whole slew of women for Marshalls. Who would you consider your mentor?

My mom. She is self-made, had multiple careers in her life, and was a working mother. She gave me the confidence and the ability to start work at a young age and still be relatively normal as I grew up, have values and principles. She’s such a balanced woman who has the ability to be fun, intelligent, empathetic, ambitious, and at the same time someone who takes care of her family and her home. I find that very inspiring.

I love that you said your mom is your mentor. Would you also want to be that for your daughter, Malti? Is there one empowerment lesson you want to teach her?

It’s really important for girls to have a sense of self. Our families might raise us like that, but when you go out there, it’s tougher. It’s tough for girls in so many ways — professionally, personally. So you have to be resilient. And that comes with feeling a sense of security, which is something that I definitely got from my family and I hope to be able to create for her.

And who would you consider your style hero?

One of my favorite style icons of all time is Angelina Jolie. She’s elegant, confident, and has such a sense of self, but is super graceful and doesn’t need to scream it off rooftops. She’s perfected that thing because her personality speaks so loudly and it’s who she is. I look up to her a lot.

Rihanna is another one who has an impeccable and incredible sense of self-expression. I really believe fashion is a sense of expression and you have to express who you are and what you’re feeling that day or what your mood was when you woke up through your clothes.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At what age did you find your own sense of style?

Every few years it changes. I got to my most confident self after 35. I had a lot more clarity on things or clothes that express how I’m feeling or who I want to be. I knew myself much better.

Was there a particular turning point?

Just getting older. My 30s was a time when I felt my most confident and felt like I’m not a girl but not yet a woman. It’s that amazing place, and that really gave me a sense of being.

“Not a girl, not yet a woman” — a little Britney Spears moment.

Love Britney.

When it comes to fashion, what do you consider “the good stuff”?

Access. It’s everyone’s dream. Fashion is so aspirational and access is limited. The good stuff is being able to have access to fashion, be the woman you want to be, dress the way you want to, and have the things and life you want to live.

What are you looking forward to this year for The Good Stuff Accelerator Program?

I’m really excited to meet the women who are going to be a part of this program because it can be life-changing for a lot of them. I was so inspired last time when I met the most amazing women seeking opportunities, seeking inspiration, creating community, and supporting each other.

This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.