Celebrity Style

14 Quinta Brunson Looks That Prove She’s A Fashion Girlie

The Abbott Elementary star is a true style queen.

Quinta Brunson's best fashion moments so far.
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sometimes a celebrity aces the awards circuit with their red carpet style. A star can also knock out fashion season and earn cred as one of fashion week’s best-dressed. Dominating both Olympic fashion events, though? Within the same time frame? That’s super rare. But Quinta Brunson has never really been average.

The Abbott Elementary writer and headliner snagged several nods this past awards season, including a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy TV series. But it was her red carpet style that won in my book. Frothy tulle gowns, decadent feathers, all-over beading, and dresses covered in floral appliqúes were just some of her go-to's this season, and they all managed to look exciting and fresh. (The range!)

Meanwhile, Brunson’s recent fashion week style — the first season she’s ever attended, mind you — also slayed. With her psychedelic prints, hats, and zebra prints, the actor’s looks were as enviable as those sent down the runways.

The 4’11” star’s ensembles were every bit intentional, BTW. “As a short girl, you rule yourself out of things like fashion week, or fashion in general. So it’s really cool to be invited,” the actor told Harper’s Bazaar. “Part of me feels like I have a civic duty now to show up for the small girls at the things I get invited to.”

With both fashion month and the awards season officially over, let’s look back at some of Quinta Brunson’s best looks so far, all of which prove she’s in her fashion girlie era.

2023 Oscars After-Party

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Most celebrities at the 2023 Oscars after-party sashayed down the red carpet in sheer dresses and unique bras, so Brunson was an instant standout in her colorful strapless gown with floral appliqués. No notes, 10/10.

2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The queen of the feathered ‘fit, Brunson dazzled in a sunny yellow strapless number by Aliétte at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

2023 Billboard Women In Music

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

This Sergio Hudson cowl neck halter dress looked absolutely purr-fect (sorry, not sorry) on the Abbott Elementary star.

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Serving #mermaidcore, the comedian reached for a luxe Jean-Louis Sabaji beaded gown with fringe. Paired with a top knot and shoulder danglers, Brunson channeled old Hollywood glam in the chicest way.

Rodarte Fall 2023 NYFW

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

During New York Fashion Week, the star stepped out in a funky slip dress in a ’60s psychedelic print. She amped up the retro look with chunky gold bangles and boxy sunglasses.

Kate Spade Fall 2023 NYFW

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brunson wore another animal print number — this time a zebra-striped skirt with fringe — to attend Kate Spade’s NYFW presentation. Her look was a glammed-up take on the white button-down classic ‘fit.

Christian Siriano Fall 2023 NYFW

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In this Christian Siriano dress, no one would guess that this was Brunson’s first time ever to attend a fashion week show. In a deep V gown with glamorous accessories (that tipped hat is genius), she looked every bit the front-row pro.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

It was a big night for Brunson at the recent Golden Globes — and not just because she bagged the best actress award. Her red carpet look, a vampy, frothy Christian Siriano tulle mermaid gown, also deserved its own trophy.

Critics’ Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

Robin L Marshall/WireImage/Getty Images

This Christian Siriano dress is a masterclass in asymmetrical lines.

Variety's Power of Women

Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety/Getty Images

I’m fully convinced Brunson can do no wrong when it comes to red carpet style. Look at this one-sided number with feather trims. Even Barbie would want this in her box set.

Jimmy Kimmel Live Appearance

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Everything about this look is divine, from the beaded dress with bell sleeves and feathers to the pink pointed pumps and the matching bag.

2nd Annual HCA TV Awards

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images

When Brunson stepped out in this billowing hot pink parka on top of her shimmery sheath dress by Tony Ward, it was a *moment.*

2022 ESPYs

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2022 ESPYs, the Emmy nominee stunned in a rainbow-feathered mini by Prabal Gurung. Paired with pink heels, her ‘fit looked so fun and playful.

Abbott Elementary Premiere

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brunson has actually been serving looks for years. Case in point? This one-sided leather number with a high slit that she wore to the Abbott Elementary premiere.