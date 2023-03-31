Sometimes a celebrity aces the awards circuit with their red carpet style. A star can also knock out fashion season and earn cred as one of fashion week’s best-dressed. Dominating both Olympic fashion events, though? Within the same time frame? That’s super rare. But Quinta Brunson has never really been average.

The Abbott Elementary writer and headliner snagged several nods this past awards season, including a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy TV series. But it was her red carpet style that won in my book. Frothy tulle gowns, decadent feathers, all-over beading, and dresses covered in floral appliqúes were just some of her go-to's this season, and they all managed to look exciting and fresh. (The range!)

Meanwhile, Brunson’s recent fashion week style — the first season she’s ever attended, mind you — also slayed. With her psychedelic prints, hats, and zebra prints, the actor’s looks were as enviable as those sent down the runways.

The 4’11” star’s ensembles were every bit intentional, BTW. “As a short girl, you rule yourself out of things like fashion week, or fashion in general. So it’s really cool to be invited,” the actor told Harper’s Bazaar. “Part of me feels like I have a civic duty now to show up for the small girls at the things I get invited to.”

With both fashion month and the awards season officially over, let’s look back at some of Quinta Brunson’s best looks so far, all of which prove she’s in her fashion girlie era.

2023 Oscars After-Party Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Most celebrities at the 2023 Oscars after-party sashayed down the red carpet in sheer dresses and unique bras, so Brunson was an instant standout in her colorful strapless gown with floral appliqués. No notes, 10/10.

2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The queen of the feathered ‘fit, Brunson dazzled in a sunny yellow strapless number by Aliétte at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

2023 Billboard Women In Music Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images This Sergio Hudson cowl neck halter dress looked absolutely purr-fect (sorry, not sorry) on the Abbott Elementary star.

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Serving #mermaidcore, the comedian reached for a luxe Jean-Louis Sabaji beaded gown with fringe. Paired with a top knot and shoulder danglers, Brunson channeled old Hollywood glam in the chicest way.

Rodarte Fall 2023 NYFW Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images During New York Fashion Week, the star stepped out in a funky slip dress in a ’60s psychedelic print. She amped up the retro look with chunky gold bangles and boxy sunglasses.

Kate Spade Fall 2023 NYFW Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brunson wore another animal print number — this time a zebra-striped skirt with fringe — to attend Kate Spade’s NYFW presentation. Her look was a glammed-up take on the white button-down classic ‘fit.

Christian Siriano Fall 2023 NYFW Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In this Christian Siriano dress, no one would guess that this was Brunson’s first time ever to attend a fashion week show. In a deep V gown with glamorous accessories (that tipped hat is genius), she looked every bit the front-row pro.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images It was a big night for Brunson at the recent Golden Globes — and not just because she bagged the best actress award. Her red carpet look, a vampy, frothy Christian Siriano tulle mermaid gown, also deserved its own trophy.

Critics’ Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Robin L Marshall/WireImage/Getty Images This Christian Siriano dress is a masterclass in asymmetrical lines.

Variety's Power of Women Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety/Getty Images I’m fully convinced Brunson can do no wrong when it comes to red carpet style. Look at this one-sided number with feather trims. Even Barbie would want this in her box set.

Jimmy Kimmel Live Appearance RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Everything about this look is divine, from the beaded dress with bell sleeves and feathers to the pink pointed pumps and the matching bag.

2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images When Brunson stepped out in this billowing hot pink parka on top of her shimmery sheath dress by Tony Ward, it was a *moment.*

2022 ESPYs Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2022 ESPYs, the Emmy nominee stunned in a rainbow-feathered mini by Prabal Gurung. Paired with pink heels, her ‘fit looked so fun and playful.