Rachel Zoe's Favorite Holiday Fashion Trend Is Very 2000s
Glamour is back.
The fashion business is notoriously tough to break into — just ask Andy Sachs from The Devil Wears Prada. But Rachel Zoe, who rose to prominence as a celebrity stylist to clients like Lindsay Lohan and Nicole Richie, is working to help people who want to follow in her footsteps.
Zoe, the founder of The Zoe Report and luxury subscription service Curateur, is partnering with Express on its Community Commerce program, where customers can style, sell, and earn commission on the retailer’s seasonal collections through an app.
“This program is very entrepreneurial, nurtures talent, and helps you grow your own styling business,” Zoe tells Bustle. “It’s something I wish I had available to me when I was starting out.”
As part of her work with the retailer, Zoe will debut curated collections this month, as well as a collection in spring 2022 that she co-designed with Express. She’ll also help recruit, guide, and mentor aspiring stylists.
Alongside the program, she suggests that aspiring fashionistas get their start with an internship or a job working in retail to learn the basics of styling people. “Anything to get experience is invaluable,” she says. And sharpen your business skills: “Just because you love fashion doesn't mean you don’t need to know business.”
While Zoe thrives on the business side of things, she enjoys having fun with fashion, especially when it comes to holiday dressing and 2000s-style embellishment. “You can pretty much be sure that my holiday attire has always been covered in velvet, sequins, metallics, and beautiful fall colors like deep bordeauxs,” she says. “I always love to do a great sequin top, cocktail dresses, and jumpsuits.”
Post-holidays, Zoe will be gearing up for awards season, and expects Hollywood glamour to return to the red carpet in full force. “Coming out of [lockdown], people are going to go all out — very colorful, glamorous, and sequined.”
In the meantime, read on for Zoe’s holiday fashion must-haves, including the ’90s lingerie trend she wears every season.
