How To Have A Rainbow Pants Party Like Simone Biles

Simone Biles took to Instagram this week to announce her engagement to fiancé Jonathan Owens. But it looks like she may have been channeling that joy in the days leading up to the proposal, too.

The olympian recently shared her new Porter magazine cover, where she stands with her hands on her knees in a bright pink cashmere Khaite bralette and — the pièce de résistance — a pair of high-waisted, rainbow pants from Christopher John Rogers. Biles is the latest in a slew of celebs who have worn Rogers’ colorful designs (Cynthia Nixon and Gwyneth Paltrow are both fans). But this most recent look makes one thing crystal clear: bright, bold, rainbow pants are in for spring.

Winter has been brutal in most parts of the country, and while a colorful pair of pants is a bold statement to make, they might be just the thing to pull you out of a cold weather wardrobe rut. Go bold with a clashing top, or more understated with a white tee or black camisole. Either way, they’re the perfect way to boost your mood and be totally on trend.

When it comes to colorful pants, you can go full-blown rainbow stripe like Biles, or choose something more understated like a multi-toned stripe or subtle rainbow pattern. With high-waisted trousers, jeans, and joggers alike, the world is your oyster — just add a little color!

Ahead, take inspiration from Biles and start shopping below. It’s just the thing you need this spring.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.