Ralph Lauren is taking a step toward a more sustainable supply chain, releasing a new piece of outerwear that features on-demand manufacturing technology in order to keep excess production to a minimum. With the launch of their Custom Packable Jacket, they've created a build-your-own puffer that also displays their commitment to sustainability through material choices.

As the product is cut and sewn to order, customers can choose their jacket silhouette from three different styles — hooded, mock neck, and vest — as well as a base color, sleeve color, and even the color of the lining and zipper. The color of the pony can be customized as well, in addition to an added monogram on the packable pouch the jacket comes with. The jacket in its entirety is made of recycled nylon and polyester as well as recycled down-alternative insulation, aiding in their sustainability commitment.

The jacket launches on Thursday, Oct. 22, and can be shopped on the brand’s website, with womens’ styles starting at $235. Not only is it a great way to jump into the puffer trend for Winter 2020, but you can make sure your one-of-a-kind jacket truly reflects your singular style.

