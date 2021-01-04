How To Re-Create Harry & Phoebe’s "TPWK" Looks On A Budget

With his New Year's day surprise video drop, Harry Styles had one clear message going into 2021: treat people with kindness. The single bearing this name is from his second studio album, Fine Line, released in 2019, but the video was released Jan. 1 of this year and brought with it a little injection of old Hollywood style, filmed in black and white and with an epic Fred Astaire-esque dance routine. The video blew up across social media as it features Styles alongside Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge in almost identical outfits. If the fashion in this video caught your eye, below are some options for re-creating the outfits from "Treat People With Kindness" ("TPWK") on a budget. Because I don't know about you but that sparkly argyle sweater vest has lived rent free in my mind for four straight days now.

Styles and Waller-Bridge are the fashion duo I didn’t know I needed. It’s been reported that Gucci worked with the pair to create suit looks for the music video. Their outfits are completed with dramatic puffed sleeve shirts and sequinned argyle knit V-neck vests. Plus Styles donned a sequin suit jacket, of course.

Their looks have already been recreated across social media with people on TikTok trying out the dance while sporting matching outfits. Could this be the first TikTok trend of 2021? I hope so. And if you fancy recreating Styles and Waller-Bridges look on a smaller budget, here are some high-street alternatives.