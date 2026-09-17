Sure, New York Fashion Week *looks* glamorous, but to the fashion girls who actually work it? It’s basically a weeklong obstacle course — just with better outfits.

For seven days straight, you’re sprinting across the city for back-to-back shows, sometimes in entirely different boroughs. Once you’re inside, the frenzy doesn’t end. You’re weaving through guests to get videos of front-row attendees like some low-budget paparazzo. (I still have battle scars from Day 1 filming Off Campus star Josh Heuston.) And of course, you’re also posting in real time, maybe even typing away on your laptop ‘til the minute the show starts.

That’s nothing compared to the pressure of getting dressed. With celebrities and influencers packed into the prime seats, outfitted by the designers themselves, there’s an unspoken expectation to look good — meaning your outfit needs to be functional and photographable. No one needs to know you’re hiding a change of shoes in your bag.

In past seasons, I’ve spent mornings trying on several fashion week-worthy looks, only to end up hating everything in my closet. So this September, I decided to outsource the stress and try a rental service instead.

The fashion rental market has been booming lately, leaving me with almost too many options to choose from. I went with FashionPass, a beginner-friendly platform packed with an accessible, romance-heavy roster of contemporary labels like PatBO, Farm Rio, and LoveShackFancy. Consider me instantly sold. For $125 a month, subscribers get two rounds of six items to test-drive. Ahead, see exactly what made the cut and my final verdict.

The ‘Fit Breakdown

Day 1: Sept. 9

Ariel Bielsky

Some brands — like Ralph Lauren — get a head start a day before the official fashion week calendar, so my NYFW “eve” was already booked and busy: Cult Gaia’s show at the American Museum of Natural History, a Jenni Kayne presentation, and a dinner with Laneige for its Matin Kim collab.

For a look that could go from day to night, I rented a green sequined skirt from Rare London and paired it with a white T-shirt from Levi’s. Celebs have been loving the high-low combo of a basic tee and a going-out skirt, so I leaned right in. It felt festive without going full-on fashion week before it even started. I finished with Elisa Johnson sunglasses, which I basically wore all week, a chunky gold necklace, and a bangle.

Day 2: Sept. 10

Selene Almeron Selene Almeron 1 / 2

My second day was lighter: I stopped by a TYMO activation before heading to the Alice + Olivia’s presentation. To rep the brand, I pulled out my now-sold-out floral-embroidered military jacket from two seasons ago and went the Canadian tuxedo route, pairing it with some rented FashionPass barrel jeans. I wasn’t ready to invest in such a controversial shape. Spoiler alert: Now I am.

To zhuzh up the denim-on-denim look, I added rhinestone-encrusted Miu Miu mules, the same sunnies, and a massive red suede Kurt Geiger tote.

Day 3: Sept. 11

Alyssa Lapid Alyssa Lapid 1 / 2

With three shows — AKNVAS, Kim Shui, and Simkhai — plus a pitstop at the office, I needed something I could actually move in. I borrowed a lace-trimmed silk top to nod to the sleepwear-as-outerwear trend and paired it with balloon pants from Bardot.

I kept the rest simple with heeled thong sandals from DSW, Gorjana hoop earrings, and the same Elisa Johnson sunnies in a tortoiseshell frame. (Yes, I own two pairs.)

Day 4: Sept. 12

Selwyn Tungol Selwyn Tungol 1 / 2

For this look, a yellow top with some statement beads was supposed to be the star of the ‘fit, but, unfortunately, it was way too big. That’s the risk with rentals: sizing varies by brand, so not everything will work out.

Instead, I wore my Hilary Duff shirt from her recent New York concert with green lace pants from Filipino designer Charina Sarte, plus my fringed 3.1 Phillip Lim bag from the label’s SS25 show. I finished with bangles from 8 Other Reasons.

Day 5: Sept. 13

Selwyn Tungol Alyssa Lapid 1 / 2

Since Sunday was going to be hot, I opted for a slip dress with a faux ribbon from LoveShackFancy. The Campillo show, which served drinks from Don Julio Tequila, was on a helipad, after all, and I needed to feel breezy.

To make it feel less bedroom-y, I paired it with Stetson cowboy boots (a relic from my Cowboy Carter Tour era), a silver UNOde50 necklace, and a crystal-encrusted fringe bag from Kurt Geiger. Fringe is already a major hit, but it’ll be even bigger next year thanks to all the Spring/Summer 2027 runways focusing on the texture. So I felt extra on-trend carrying this bag.

Day 6: Sept. 14

Alyssa Lapid

Monday was a light day, especially since I had to head home early to cover the 2026 Emmys. So I skipped the shows and hit presentations instead, including Tanner Fletcher, Tanya Taylor, and one I’m not at liberty to share just yet.

For my low-key itinerary, I went with bootcut jeans, my Hanes x Free People tank, a rose-embroidered denim jacket from Farm Rio, and a Western-style belt from 8 Other Reasons that I borrowed from FashionPass.

Day 7: Sept. 15

Alyssa Lapid

I only attempted one show on my last day, and since I knew we were going to be outdoors for PatBO, I kept things easy in a white, rosette-embellished button-down worn under a red corset. I completed the look with jeans from Abercrombie & Fitch and my sparkly Miu Miu heels.

Peep the laptop bag underneath: my massive DeMellier tote. It’s work-from-everywhere week, and here is proof.

The Verdict

After a week of outfit changes, I’d say rental services like FashionPass — along with Nuuly, BNTO, and Rent the Runway — are an easy, affordable way to experiment with your wardrobe without fully committing. For everyday dressing, I’d definitely keep FashionPass in my rotation.

For a high-fashion event like NYFW, though, I want to dig a little deeper for more vintage finds and IYKYK designers. Next season, I’ll likely try luxury style platforms like Louvelle, Pickle, or, for bags, Vivrelle.