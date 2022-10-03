The weather is getting colder, the hems are getting longer, and this year — the eyes are getting much, much darker.

This fall, smoked-out statement eyes are making a comeback in a major way, with elongated reverse cat eye looks and smoky waterlines painted in an alluring black hue seen on countless A-listers, runways, red carpets, IG feeds, and beyond. And TBH, some of the top makeup artists in the industry agree that this season, there will be a whole lot of attention on bold eye makeup in general: Like Euphoria-inspired graphic wings, lived-in grunge glam (think smudged eyes the morning after a wild night), reflective foil textures on the eyelid, and more.

In the case of reverse cat eyes, the emphasis is on the lower lashline, with a smoked-out faux wing extended outwards towards the temples. And with a dark waterline penciled in (i.e. the tiny space right between the lashes and one’s eye), the result is siren-like and sultry. What’s more, it creates the illusion of a more almond-shaped eye that feels edgy and seductive.

Shadi Malek, a makeup artist who has glammed some of your fave celebs and social media creators, has a tip when it comes to the rising reverse smoky eye trend: “We are all used to the classic smokey eye, but the ‘modern’ smokey eye is an angular smokey eye usually lifting the eye upwards. It was debuted in so many runways show [this year].”

In other words: Play around with the wing’s angle, opting for a slightly upturned angle for a faux face lift with makeup (rather than the more painful threads and needles).

Want to get in on fall’s hottest eye trend? Check out some top gel eyeliner picks that are completely smudge-proof and glide on with ease.

