If you’re still riding that House Of The Dragon wave, then brace yourself for this bit of extra jolt of joy: Revolution Beauty has just released a limited-edition Revolution X Game Of Thrones collection just in time for Halloween. And yes, it really does include a mini Iron throne for your beauty blender.

The limited-edition collection is available to buy now and features everything you need to transform into your fave Game Of Thrones (or House Of The Dragon) character – or creature, if you are so inclined. The 15-piece range includes everything from eyeshadow palettes to lip colours.

The three 18-shade eyeshadow palettes come in three Westeros-appropriate colour ranges: Daenerys, the fiery, warm Dragon Forever Palette filled with shimmering golds, reds, and oranges; the Winter Is Coming Palette with a selection of blues and greys; and the 3-Eyed Raven Palette, which is more subtle with neutral shades in matte and shimmer finishes. There’s also a mega dramatic Dragon Lash mascara, Raven Black Eyeliner, and a soap brow styler to frame your statement-making looks with. Plus four Matte Bomb lipsticks, inspired by and named after the powerful Game Of Thrones women. There’s Arya, a muted pink; Sansa, a deep plum; Cersei, a bright red; and Daenerys, a deep black. And a velvet bag and 5-piece brush set for good measure, too.

Understandably, fans were quick to share their excitement on Instagram when Revolution teased the collection. Alongside fire and heart eye emojis, there were various versions of: “I’m buying this whole collection!!” left in the comments. There is an advent calendar version available, too. And if you are keen to paint with all the colours of Westeros, there is 48-shade palette coming soon, too. The biggest challenge will be deciding where to put your allegiance.