In typical Rihanna style, the musician and business mogul snuck into the 2023 Golden Globe Awards totally unseen until almost halfway through the show. But, of course, when she did show up, she absolutely showed out.

The singer was nominated for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which let her to make a rare appearance at the awards show alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Twitter immediately took notice of the grand dame’s dramatic look, which came courtesy of designer Schiaparelli.

The ensemble included a black dress that was cinched down the center with velvet bra cups. Drawing parallels to her voluminous 2021 Met Gala outfit, the gown featured a huge velvet shawl that gathered into a giant bow in the back and flowed into a long train. Her shoes were simple and sleek: strappy black sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Rihanna wore her hair in Princess Leia-style twisted buns, accented with a single front curl, which show off her stacked diamond earrings and choker necklace. She completed the look with even more drama in the form of matching black velvet gloves and a patent leather mini bag with diamond stud details.

Though she skipped the red carpet, I think we can all agree that Riri is still the best dressed.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images