It’s a golden rule in fashion that Rihanna can pull off anything — and that especially applies when she’s pregnant. The singer announced she was expecting her third child with partner A$AP Rocky on May 5, posing in rainy New York traffic before getting ready for the Met Gala.

RiRi won the red carpet that night with her avant-garde take on the theme, proving she doesn’t adhere to maternity style guidelines. She reminded us of this again on May 19 at the Cannes Film Festival, where she made her first appearance in eight years to support Rocky at the premiere of his new film, Highest 2 Lowest.

Rihanna’s Cutout Cannes Dress

At Cannes, RiRi walked the red carpet with Rocky, and as usual, they were the most stylish couple at the event. She donned a gorgeous, vibrant blue Alaïa gown, featuring a high halter-neck collar and wrap-around fabric tied at her sides. The dress also had several geometric cutouts that showed off her baby bump.

The gown featured a high-low hem with a small leg slit, which showed off her metallic blue open-toe heels with tied-up ankle straps.

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

RiRi completed her look with oversized gem rings, diamond-encrusted butterfly stud earrings, and leaf-shaped pendant earrings. She carried a pearly blue clutch that perfectly matched the rest of her look.

Rihanna’s Maternity Style

When it comes to maternity style, Rihanna tends to keep things business as usual, not changing a single thing about her wardrobe. “It’s been me personally saying, I'm not going to buy maternity clothes. I'm not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before,” she told Bustle in 2022 during her first pregnancy.

She proved this that same night by wearing a gray criss-cross crop top and a low-rise sequined silver skirt that draped the floor, accessorizing with a diamond chain wrapped around her baby bump.

Getty Images/ Kevin Mazur / Contributor

Two children later, RiRi is still sticking to her sartorial guns. After the Met Gala, she changed into a black crop top with a plunging ruffled neckline and paired it with a satin skirt with a low waistline to emphasize her baby bump. The skirt featured lace-up details at the sides, matching her lace ballet flats.

Aeon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There are no fashion rules that Rihanna will abide by, which is exactly what makes her a style icon.