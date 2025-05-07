Even before her arrival at the 2025 Met Gala, Rihanna managed to steal the show. Her latest pregnancy reveal was a huge topic of conversation on the red carpet, and it didn’t take long for A$AP Rocky to officially confirm their happy update. But first, fellow musician Shakira had a scare when she thought she spoiled the couple’s announcement.

Shakira’s “Spoiler”

Arriving on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s famous steps, Shakira stopped to speak to an NBC Los Angeles reporter, who asked, “Who are you excited to see inside?” The singer answered, “Rihanna, I want to see her. Yeah, I want to see her so bad. And I just heard the news, too.”

After the reporter asked, “What?,” Shakira added, “She’s pregnant.” Then, fearing she might have let important information slip, she covered her face in horror and said, “Am I not supposed to say that?” She gave a short laugh, added a worried “Ohh!,” and then quickly moved on. Relatable.

Luckily, the information wasn’t exactly a secret at that point. An Extra interviewer brought up Rihanna’s pregnancy himself when he had the chance to speak with Shakira. “I just heard, I just heard. I can’t believe it. Wow, she’s fast,” Shakira responded with a laugh. “I want to see her. It’s one of the people that I’m looking forward the most to see tonight.”

Rihanna’s Pregnancy Reveal

Though A$AP Rocky was the first to confirm their family update to the press at the Met Gala, Rihanna had already gone public in her own way hours before. She did so by showing up at the Carlyle Hotel to get ready for the event in a bump-bearing ensemble and posing for photographer Diggzy — whom she also worked with on her first pregnancy reveal in 2022. Diggzy shared one of the photos on Instagram with the understated caption, “Chance of showers.”

The buzz reached the gala before Rihanna, and when A$AP Rocky, one of this year’s co-chairs, arrived ahead of her, he was the first to receive congratulations from reporters. “It feels amazing, you know,” he said, per the Associated Press. “It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

Rihanna at the 2025 Met Gala Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

When Rihanna finally arrived, she wore another outfit that accentuated her bump: a black cropped jacket, gray bustier bodysuit, and bustled skirt by Marc Jacobs. “I brought the kid,” she joked to reporters in footage from Entertainment Tonight. “I’m shockingly feeling OK and not too overwhelmed at the moment,” she told ET, adding, “I’m excited.”