One of the golden rules of fashion is that Rihanna can pull off almost anything — including nothing. The singer regularly wears haute couture, from thonged bustiers to luxe shearling gowns resembling bathrobes. But she’s just as likely to embrace naked dressing trends to the fullest, like wearing a booty-baring bodysuit from her lingerie line on Instagram.

RiRi displayed this versatility on her latest cover for Harper’s Bazaar, which was unveiled on Feb. 22. She wore a stunning couture creation from one of her go-to designers, while proudly flaunting her derrière. Get you a woman who can do it all.

Rihanna’s Booty-ful Cover

On the cover, Rihanna donned a black silky mousseline dress from Dior Haute Couture. The dress was made of semi-sheer fabric and had an extended train that dramatically trailed behind her. Underneath her gown, she wore a skin-colored corset top, also designed by Dior.

Rather than putting on the dress properly, RiRi let it drape halfway across her body, exposing her booty.

Harper's Bazaar

She let her dramatic gown (and derrière) do all the talking, going barefoot and not wearing any accessories.

Rihanna’s Dior Looks

Dior has become one of Rihanna’s favorite design houses over the past decade, which made her the perfect fit for their Dior J’Adore fragrance campaign. “It was very intimidating,” she told Harper’s about the campaign. “But I was excited to represent such a historic brand, something that was special to me.”

She proved her allegiance to the brand early, wearing a Dior Haute Couture nightgown-esque dress to Vogue’s 95th anniversary party in 2015. The gown was completely sheer from head to toe, allowing RiRi to go braless and show off her lacy white underwear, proving that she’s adept at merging naked trends with couture.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna even stayed devoted to Dior while pregnant. During Paris Fashion Week in 2022, she attended the brand’s show in sheer lingerie, including a lacy black thong and bra with sheer fishnet fabric draping her visible bump.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

She completed the look with an oversized leather trench coat and matching knee-high boots. It’s proof that she hasn’t forgotten her rock star roots.