Nearly every A-lister is trying to make thongs happen, flaunting them under sheer dresses, showing off whale tails, or forgoing pants entirely. While the slinky piece can instantly boost someone’s confidence, thongs have always topped the list of least comfortable lingerie. And lacy thongs? Might as well prep the chafing cream.

That said, if there’s one celeb who can evangelize the lacy thong, it’s Rihanna. And, boy, did she do just that in her latest campaign for Savage x Fenty. Behold: Rih’s lacy ensemble with the tiniest thong you’ve ever seen.

Rihanna’s See-Through Lacy Set

The “Diamond” singer has been fronting her portfolio of brands’ campaigns for a hot minute now, which makes sense, since she is the best endorser in the industry. While they all cause quite the stir, no ads are ever as steamy as her lingerie label’s — her latest one included.

To launch the “Bold Lace” collection, which dropped on both SavageX.com and Nordstrom on Thursday, Aug. 15, RiRi wore an inky four-piece ensemble. Her underwire bra and thong were both covered in floral lace — unlined and positively see-through. To up the spicy ante, she also wore a matching lace garter around her waist which held up her thigh-high stockings. Paired with wet, curly blond hair, glossy lips, and a sparkly diamond-encrusted bracelet, it was a look.

A Moment For The Back

While every single piece in her look was risqué, extra props are needed for the pièce de résistance: the slinkiest thong you’ve ever seen. Even the garter’s straps offered more coverage than her actual panties, which, btw, retail for $25.

Shop Rihanna’s Entire Look

If you’re interested in her ensemble, you can get shop à la carte or purchase the entire four-piece ’fit for $175. Apart from her $25 thong, her bra, garter belt, and stockings retail for $60, $50, and $40, respectively.

The business mogul also has a habit of wearing her campaign merchandise out in real life. So it’s highly likely you’ll be seeing these pieces in her next few outings, too.

Twinning with Rihanna in gorgeous undies? All the yes.