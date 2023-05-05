Much like Rihanna herself, whose talent and versatility span the fields of music, fashion, and business, her date night style also has hella range. Imagine going from uber casual with a polo shirt and work boots to bridal glam bedecked in floral appliqués at the recent 2023 Met Gala. Only Rih could pull off such switch-ups so effortlessly.

On a recent date in New York, Rihanna switched gears again for date night with partner A$AP Rocky and went edgy in head-to-toe leather. Hitting the celeb-favorite spot Carbone on Thursday, May 4, the Fenty Beauty mogul wore a black floor-length leather coat. She kept the coat’s topmost part closed and left it open to fully showcase her belly. Since Rihanna announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl, her baby bump has been her every outfit’s focal point — and this look is no different.

Ever-the-spicy dresser, she also rocked a micro mini by Prada (also in black leather) and paired it with olive thigh-high boots by Amina Muaddi. Rih reached for her Miu Miu pocket bag to top off the all-leather ensemble.

Beauty girlies know that Rih is a master at matching her makeup with her ‘fits (I mean, she is Miss Fenty). So, naturally, she also added a bit of edge to her date night glam via heavily-lined eyes and lined glossy lips.

PapCulture / BACKGRID

If the look feels familiar, it’s because she’s worn a very similar all-leather ‘fit during her first pregnancy last year — with a jacket, micro mini, and thigh-high boots also from Amina Muaddi.

Yes, Rihanna’s maternity style is that iconic, even she took a page out of her own playbook. Queen behavior only.