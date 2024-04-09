Rihanna has been too busy having babies (and running billion-dollar businesses) to release a new album — and she may welcome even more kids. In her new cover story for Interview Magazine, the singer-entrepreneur said she’s open to expanding her family, revealing that she hopes to have a daughter one day.

During the interview, Rihanna was asked how many kids she wanted. “As many as god wants me to have,” she said. “I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Rihanna is the mother of two sons with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple welcomed their first child, RZA, in May 2022. She famously revealed her second pregnancy while headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023, and gave birth in August to Riot.

In the interview, she opened up about motherhood, revealing that RZA’s first word was “hey,” rather than the usual mama or dada. “I used to try to get his attention all the time, and I would say, ‘Hey, hey, hey,’” she recalled. “And one day he said it back to me in the same melody and I kept singing it and he kept following it over and over again.”

Rihanna at the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Launch Party on December 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

The fashion icon also opened up about her children’s epic wardrobe. “I have racks, I have bags,” she said. “They’re all sized and organized, and then whatever gets too small for RZA, I put into bins so that Riot can have them next. Riot is actually in all of RZA’s 1-year-old clothes already. He’s only six months. Everybody thinks Rocky dresses them because I dress them in Rocky outfits.”

Rihanna has always been open about wanting to become a mother, telling British Vogue in March 2020 that she wanted “three or four” children no matter who she ended up with. She reiterated that desire to Interview when asked about her life now and reflecting on the empire she’s built, which includes Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Puma partnerships, and Savage x Fenty (and music).

“I wouldn’t have had any idea,” she said. “The only thing that I knew I wanted, or that I could imagine, was motherhood. I didn’t know how it would come, but it is the best part of my journey so far. Everything else was a surprise.”