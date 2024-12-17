These days, Rihanna is in her cozy era, but she’s not sacrificing fashion to prioritize her comfort. In the past few months, the beauty mogul has worn $1,000 socks as shoes and a fuzzy bathrobe as if it were a ballgown — thanks to how she styled the garment, it looked like one.

RiRi’s penchant for lazy yet chic ’fits continued on Dec. 15, when she ran some errands with her 2-year-old son Riot and boyfriend A$AP Rocky at CVS. Most people have thrown on some sort of pajama ensemble to make a pharmacy run, and RiRi is no exception. But true to form, she found several ways to elevate her look.

Rihanna’s Luxe PJs

For her CVS run, Rihanna threw on a black-and-white striped pajama-inspired co-ord set with an oversized button-up shirt and matching flowy pants. In true cozy girl fashion, she left a few buttons undone, creating a plunging neckline that teased her black bra and showed off her bling.

BKNY/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna’s Rare LV Bag

What set RiRi’s look apart were her accessories. She elevated her PJ-inspired ensemble by wrapping a silk scarf around her neck and wearing several gold rings and necklaces, including a gold choker.

She kept things casual with a New York Yankees baseball cap and Puma sneakers — a limited-edition pair from her own Fenty x Puma line, made of brown-and-white speckled calf hair.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Rihanna completed her look with a vintage Louis Vuitton bag, which featured the luxury house’s monogram in a gray-and-white pattern across a trendy east-west silhouette. It also had navy leather straps and gold hardware.

Rihanna’s Cozy ’Fits

The day before her CVS run, Rihanna went shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue and stayed cozy. The star wore a navy blue track jacket, black knit biker shorts, and a luxe tan fur coat to elevate her athleisure attire. To top it all off, she donned Simone Rocha-designed Crocs, which featured faux gems, bobbles, and pearl embellishments.

Now, this is how you make PJs and Crocs look glamorous when you leave the house.