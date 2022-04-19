Rihanna Is Launching Her First Ever Fenty Face Mask

She might not be dropping her album any time soon, but Rihanna has been busy formulating new products for her skincare brand, Fenty Skin. On Apr. 18, the mogul and fashionable mother-to-be announced that Fenty Skin will be launching its first ever face mask.

Inspired by the famous cookies ‘n cream ice cream flavour, the Cookies N Clean face mask is an indulgent, whipped clay mask that comes in a light-as-air texture. Announcing the news on Instagram, 34-year-old Rihanna shared a selfie of her face coated in the clay mask with nothing else but the hashtag #CookiesNClean. The website says the mask will “detox pores without the dry out” and “fight shine all day”.

The Cookies N Clean face mask is made with kaolin clay, a natural clay that draws out impurities, shrinks pores, and helps absorb excess oil. The formula is balanced out with emollient shea butter and hydrating humectants including glycerin and panthenol to help replenish the skin, all while stopping the clay from feeling too tight on your complexion. Other key ingredients include charcoal that acts like a magnet by sucking out dirt and toxins, as well as salicylic acid to help reduce blemishes and redness.

The mask is easy to use too. Fenty Skin suggests applying an even layer onto clean, wet or dry skin before massaging it into the complexion to help mix the charcoal into the clay. This will then magically transform the mask from white to grey. You’ll then need to leave the mask on for 10-15 to reap all the benefits, which includes smooth skin and “snatched” pores.

The Cookies N Clean Whipped Detox Mask is set to arrive in the U.S. on fentyskin.com and at Sephora from April 22. It is currently priced at $32. However no specific date, or price, has been announced for UK beauty lovers, but the brand states that the mask will be available globally some time in May. If you can’t wait for Cookies N Cream to drop in the UK, you can shop some of our favourite products from Fenty Skin below.

