Just when you think Rihanna is going to take a break from making lust worthy products that you want to spend all your money on, she goes and delivers yet another must-have creation. This week, Fenty dropped its latest eyewear release, and the '00s-inspired shades are definitely going to be at the top of everyone’s holiday wishlist.

This collection features two new styles of frames that we haven’t seen before: the Blockt II Mask and the Inside Story. In true Fenty form, the styles are edgy, daring, and not for the faint of heart. The Inside Story gives off some serious '00s Matrix vibes, with the frames following a timeless cat-eye shape that wraps around the outside edge. The end result is a mesmerizing shadow effect. This style has baby blue and solid green lenses, with the Fenty monogrammed sides, naturally.

As for the Blockt II Mask style, that’s a revamped version of a prior Fenty design. But this iteration features large lenses with sleek cutouts on the outer edge of the lenses. Other unexpected details include a super oversized frame, gold detailing, and monogrammed tips. These larger-than-life sunnies are available in jet black with matching lenses or in white with solid green lenses.

Between eyewear, lingerie, makeup, skincare, and who-knows-what-else, it’s probably time to just open up a new separate bank account for all things Fenty. Because if it’s good enough for Rihanna, it’s certainly good enough for the rest of the world.