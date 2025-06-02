Rihanna Stripped Down To Lace Underwear For A Spicy Photoshoot

The Rihanna-sance is upon us. The superstar mogul has laid relatively low since the release of her last album, Anti, over nine years ago — or about as low as you can lay in between starting a billion-dollar business and giving the Super Bowl performance of a lifetime. But, this year, there’s just something in the air. Just last month, Rihanna released her first new song in years, revealed she was pregnant with her third child with A$AP Rocky, and made her highly-anticipated return to the Met Gala — and to finish May off with a bang, she also announced a hot new collection from her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna might be booked and busy, but she still finds the time to show off her latest fashion pieces, last modeling some sexy bridal ensembles in April. On May 30, the singer revealed a hot summer look from her newest collection.

Rihanna’s Lacy Lingerie

Is that heat radiating from the summer sun, or is it Rihanna’s sizzling new photos? In a pool-themed photoshoot shared to her Instagram, the singer modeled a sexy, mosaic-inspired lingerie set.

Rihanna wore an unlined lace bra with a pink, purple, and orange flower pattern stretched across the bust, and a tiny lilac bow above a small cutout in the center. Her cheeky undies featured the same pattern, and a matching bow on the waistband. The look was styled with chunky rings and bright orange flip flops for that poolside feel.

Baby Bump Style

As the whole world knows after her dramatic Met Gala reveal, Rihanna is quite pregnant, but she was able to disguise her baby bump with some cheeky posing at the time of the Savage X Fenty shoot.

“It’s me playing ‘hide the baby bump’ whole shoot!” she joked in the caption of her Instagram post.