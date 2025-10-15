Rihanna’s lingerie game is notches above the average person’s. For starters, her access is unparalleled. After all, she does own a billion-dollar intimates empire that consistently drops risqué and fun collections. She’s also an expert at styling her undergarments for maximum impact, often exposing her lacy bras under tops or matching her thongs with other elements in her ensemble. That said, she’s also a big fan of comfort. And when she’s not wearing risqué (and potentially wedgie-inducing) pieces, she can’t resist a cozy hooded onesie. Ah, celebrities. They’re just like us.

Rihanna’s Holiday Onesie

On Wednesday, Oct. 15, the Fenty Beauty mogul starred in a new Savage X Fenty campaign. Unlike the many spicy adverts she’s been part of, however, this spotlighted its antithesis. The pièce de résistance of the shoot was a Forever Savage Hooded Onesie, crafted in a soft fleece. Though the product comes in several colorways and patterns including animal prints and block colors, the “We Found Love” songstress wore one blanketed in a festive red, white, and black print. The one-piece loungewear featured a hood and was crafted with a zipper than ran down the length of her torso.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Priced at $99.95, the cozy product is now available to shop online.

Despite the extreme un-spiciness of the piece, Rih somehow managed to give it a bit of a racy oomph like only she can. She left her onesie unzipped to subtly reveal her lacy underpinnings in a similar cherry red hue.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

In an even spicier snap, she ditched the top of the one-piece, putting her full bra and belly on display while holding a blow dryer.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

To complete the look, she added even more ruby touches including a choker necklace with a massive cross pendant lathered in red gemstones, metallic red pointed toe pumps, and crimson-lacquered nails.

She Went Blonde

Atop her ensemble draped in red, her golden blonde locks stood out and utterly stole the show. The Ocean’s 8 star had her hair styled in Goldilocks-inspired curls, which dangled in ringlets from her pony and around her face, framing her low-key beauty look that was comprised of brick red liner and gloss.

She’s an icon, even in pajamas.