Music’s biggest night is nearly here, and it’s arguably one of fashion’s most memorable evenings as well, especially when A-listers like Rihanna walk the red carpet. The singer and Fenty entrepreneur treats the Grammys like her personal runway, using the award show to take risks — such as wearing cutout gowns and awe-inspiring custom couture.

Rihanna hasn’t gone to the Grammys in a while, primarily because it’s been 10 years (yes, really) since she released her last studio album, Anti, which received six nominations at the 2017 ceremony. Therefore, it’s an opportune time to look back at one of RiRi’s most daring and jaw-dropping Grammys looks — and hope she makes her grand return soon.

Rihanna’s See-Through Gown

Walking the red carpet, Rihanna showed off a stunning haute couture creation from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring 2011 collection, entitled “Punk Can Can,” that was spicy, coquettish, and cutting-edge all at once.

She wore a floor-length gown featuring an off-shoulder neckline and an hourglass silhouette. The dress featured transparent panels and strategically placed layers of white tulle ruffles from head to toe.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The layers led to a slight mermaid hem with a small tulle train that draped the red carpet and obscured her footwear.

Given that the ceremony took place during her Loud era, RiRi was rocking her iconic bright red hair, which added a contrasting edge to the frilly ’fit. She opted out of adding bling, save for a single gold pendant ring.

Rihanna’s Stage Looks

Like a true superstar, Rihanna pulled double duty at the 2011 Grammys by performing twice at the ceremony, complete with several costume changes.

While performing “Love The Way You Lie” with Eminem, she donned a dramatic black ballgown, featuring a strapless neckline made of ruffled lace and a voluminous floor-length skirt that descended into fragments of red and yellow fabric, making it look like she’s burning in flames. She paired her gown with ankle-strap sandals that blended into her skirt.

Michael Caulfield/WireImage/Getty Images

Later that night, she performed her hit Drake collaboration “What’s My Name?” in an even spicier ensemble. She wore a bodysuit with a bra top and bustier made entirely out of red fringe, linked together by a bejeweled corset belt, complete with a studded plate serving as her underwear.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

She paired her opulent look with more sensible shoes, black lace-up ankle boots, because even stars like Rihanna have to prioritize comfort on stage.