Once again, Rihanna proves that her maternity style has more drip than anyone’s, even when she’s putting comfort at the forefront. While out in California last Friday, the “Love On The Brain” singer was spotted in a ‘fit that effortlessly mixed statement pieces and casual loungewear.

The Fenty mogul wore a two-tone gray sweatshirt by Vetements that featured an inside-out effect. She wore it with the hood up, fully leaning into the more relaxed look. To add a bit of spice, she rocked the oversized item as a dress, skipping pants altogether (a look she’s been leaning into heavily, as of late). Since RiRi is never not serving, she threw on a few well-chosen accessories to make the look a whole lot snazzier.

For one, she reached for a luxe, brown snakeskin print coat that hit just at the knees — a statement piece all on its own. She didn’t stop there, however, and kept the reptilian theme going with dainty Tom Ford heels in the same snakeskin print. Repping one of summer 2023’s biggest handbag trends, her handbag also had a had a touch of serpent. The vintage Louis Vuitton Macha Waltz bag from 20005 had python details mixed with ostrich and lizard leathers.

GAMR / BACKGRID

While she kept her accessories minimal and dainty (an anklet and a few rings), naturally, the Fenty Beauty founder dabbed on a swipe of red lipstick to complete the look. The touch of glam truly goes a long way.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Only Rih can pull this off.