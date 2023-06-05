Throughout her two pregnancies to RZA and her soon-to-come second baby with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna has stayed redefining maternity fashion. The Fenty Beauty mogul has proved time and again that her maternity ‘fits are just as iconic as her day-to-day ensembles. She has rocked pregnancy looks that included tiny crop tops, decadent bridal whites (ie: the 2023 Met Gala), and even a diamond toe ring worth $600k that sent TikTok into a tizzy. There’s literally nothing she won’t try.

While Rihanna often intentionally highlights her baby bump via her ensembles, her latest look veered away from her usual fitted clothes and barely-there tops. Instead, she covered her belly completely in a slogan T-shirt that was hella cheeky.

In a series of pics, uploaded Thursday with the caption “this shirt is old...,” Rihanna wore an oversize black shirt that read “USE A CONDOM” in a large bold font. It’s no surprise that the tongue-in-cheek shirt is from the “Love On The Brain” singer’s own intimates line, Savage x Fenty. Luckily for fans, it’s still available for $69.95. (There’s also a blue version that reads: “I’M A VIRGIN THIS IS A VERY OLD SHIRT.”)

She wore the massive shirt as a dress — sans pants — and merchandised it with white accessories that included pointed boots that bunched below her knees and matching sunnies. She also donned hoop earrings and layers of beaded necklaces and bracelets. Her hair, meanwhile, was styled down — her blunt bangs on full display.

Another one for the books.