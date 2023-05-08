Once again, I would like to draw your attention to yet another impeccable Rihanna maternity ‘fit. Over the weekend, Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky attended the birthday bash of LVMH scion Alexandre Arnault. The couple proved their street style game is as swoon-worthy as their relationship.

While out in New York, the Fenty Beauty mogul rocked a faux fur gray crop top with a mock neck that fully showed off her pregnant belly. Fans know that displaying her baby bump has been Ri’s style DNA during her two pregnancies, ever reaching for teeny-tiny crop tops (an unusual choice in traditional maternity style). This look didn’t stray from that.

She also wore a brown mini skirt (a favorite look of the fashion icon) equipped with the same fuzzy gray material on one side. The real star of her ‘fit, however, was the oversized, floor-length, faux fur coat in white and brown. Her whole look is custom Loewe — the bi-color coat, in particular, is a larger version of a stole from the label’s Fall 2022 collection.

The “Work” singer merchandised her look with white-frame shield sunnies (a Kim Kardashian favorite), lace-up snakeskin sandals, and matching jewelry.

Rocky, meanwhile, served in a leather jacket, a white button-down, and gray shorts. A stylish duo if I’ve ever seen one.