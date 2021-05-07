Back in 2012, Rihanna’s pixie cut made its big debut at the VMAs, inspiring many to chop off their own locks (myself included). Now, almost ten years later, the Fenty Beauty mogul — whose most recent looks include her own natural curls, jumbo box braids, and a long mullet — is sporting the same fabulous cut and once again, I’m finding myself contemplating a cut to try and recreate her look.

The singer was spotted with her throwback ‘do outside of a Santa Monica restaurant last night. She paired the new hairstyle with a bold pair of white-rimmed sunglasses and a bright red lip. If you look closely, you can tell that the 2.0 version of RiRi’s pixie slighter differs from her older one. This particular cut is shorter and a bit edgier, complete with piece-y baby bangs swept to the side.

Rihanna’s big hair change comes weeks after outlets reported a Fenty haircare line may be in the works. As her beauty brands continue to dominate the cosmetics and skin care worlds (with buzzy recent drops like the Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Body Oil Cream and the Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Eye Brightener), it would be a natural next move.