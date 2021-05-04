After over a year trapped indoors — and a long stretch of winter that left our complexions dull and lackluster at best — most of us are overdue for a serious glow-up. With the world slowly reopening and sunnier days ahead, there’s no better time to stock your arsenal with these new spring beauty launches (think brightening highlighters, blush sticks, bronzers, and more) to give your complexion a much-needed boost of radiance.
With all this in mind, there’s never been a more perfect excuse to get a jump-start on your spring beauty routine. While keeping moisturized and hydrated will certainly help you maintain your glow, sometimes all you need is a product or two to do the trick. From sea kelp-infused bronzing drops to glitter-flecked eye shadows, these launches will have you feeling just as glowy as you look — yes, even under a mask.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.