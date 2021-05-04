After over a year trapped indoors — and a long stretch of winter that left our complexions dull and lackluster at best — most of us are overdue for a serious glow-up. With the world slowly reopening and sunnier days ahead, there’s no better time to stock your arsenal with these new spring beauty launches (think brightening highlighters, blush sticks, bronzers, and more) to give your complexion a much-needed boost of radiance.

In addition to being predicted as one of the buzziest beauty trends of 2021, luminous skin was spotted all over the recent Fall 2021 runways, most notably at Gabriela Hearst, Jason Wu, and Valentino. And it’s showed no sign of stopping during awards season, with celebrities like Sarah Hyland and Carey Mulligan showcasing glowing complexions at the Golden Globes and the Oscars, respectively.

With all this in mind, there’s never been a more perfect excuse to get a jump-start on your spring beauty routine. While keeping moisturized and hydrated will certainly help you maintain your glow, sometimes all you need is a product or two to do the trick. From sea kelp-infused bronzing drops to glitter-flecked eye shadows, these launches will have you feeling just as glowy as you look — yes, even under a mask.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Trio Of Complexion Products Kaja Play Bento Cream Bronzer, Powder Blush and Highlighter Sculpting Trio Sephora $25 See on Sephora Kaja’s palette includes multiple essentials in one pocket-sized stack: blush, highlighter, and bronzer. Formulated with mango seed butter for a little added moisture, the three products can be blended together or used independently.

2 A Liquid Highlighter Pai The Impossible Glow Credo Beauty $39 See On Credo Beauty Ever wanted to bottle up that specific glow you only get after a vacation? These bronzing drops are the next best thing. Light-reflecting mica works alongside hyaluronic acid, sea kelp, and lemon fruit water to hydrate, soften, and brighten the skin. Put a couple drops in your SPF for a subtle radiance or massage Pai’s vegan formula directly into your skin for a more noticeable shine.

3 A Cream Blush Vanish Blush Stick Hourglass Cosmetics $46 See On Hourglass Cosmetics This buildable, cream-to-powder blush has a unique triangular tip for easy application to the apples of the cheeks, while its mixture of hydrating emollients and nourishing antioxidants delivers the ultimate rosy glow.

4 An Eyeshadow Primer Juvia's Place I Prep, I Prime Eye Primer Ulta Beauty $12 See On Ulta Beauty Use a brush or your finger when applying this super lightweight primer to your eyelids. Wear it solo for smooth, color-corrected lids, or dab it on right before using your favorite eyeshadow to achieve a creaseless, flawless finish.

5 A Dewy Bronzer Tower 28 Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer Tower 28 $20 See On Tower 28 The best part about Tower 28’s new cream bronzer? It’s multipurpose. Dab the silicone-free formula wherever the sun naturally hits your face, or swipe it on your lips or eyelids for a quick pop of color. Without added shimmer or sparkle, this bronzer truly mimics a sun-kissed glow.

6 A Shimmery Balm-Gloss Hybrid Kiss My Liquid Balm Shimmer Róen $26 See On Róen This mega-watt lip gloss doesn’t skip on shine. Its combination of mango, grapeseed oil, and mint soothe and hydrate parched lips — without any of the stickiness.

7 An Illuminating Eyeshadow Palette Huda Beauty Brown Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Sephora $29 See On Sephora Highly pigmented and compact enough to throw in your purse, Huda Beauty’s new eye palette includes nine illuminating shades of brown. From matte to metallic to shimmery, there’s a color here for every mood.

8 A Multitasking Highlighting Balm Danessa Myricks Beauty Dew Wet Hydrating and Highlighting Balm Sephora $22 See On Sephora This face and body balm works double-duty to deliver a healthy glow to your face and body. The translucent, jojoba oil-infused formula can be worn under or over makeup. Either way, it’ll give you a gorgeous, natural sheen.

9 A Brightening Lipstick Smashbox Be Legendary Prime & Plush Lipstick in Unbridled Sephora $24 See on Sephora This two-in-one lipstick is equipped with primer, too, giving lips high-impact color with an added boost of moisture (a must in warmer temps). A bright, orange-y red feels fun for spring — and pairs especially well with a dewy complexion.