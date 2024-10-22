Rihanna appeared to have taken inspiration from her own fashion archives as she stepped out in a near-perfect dupe of her iconic Super Bowl outfit, but with a spicy twist. On Saturday, Oct. 19, the trend-setting star turned heads as she attended the “City of Genius” Moncler event in Shanghai, China — and it looked like her 2023 Loewe red jumpsuit got the ski bunny treatment with a plunging latex design.

The multi-hyphenate leaned into her Bad Gal moniker along with A$AP Rocky as they closed out a Shanghai Fashion Week event over the weekend. For her special appearance, she revamped the red onesie featuring a patent leather bra and sheer stomach that she memorably wore to reveal her pregnancy in early 2023. This time, Rihanna showed off her curves in a skin-tight latex AWGE x Moncler catsuit that looked ready for the ski slopes.

Rihanna’s Red Latex Catsuit

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

Unlike her baby bump-flaunting, Jonathan Anderson-designed Loewe jumpsuit, which took fabric and silhouette inspiration from flight gear, Rih’s latest ruby red iteration veered futuristic with an it girl après-ski vibe. Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the form-fitting PVC fabric hugged the Fenty Beauty maven’s body with a mock neck design that appeared to subtly reference Britney Spears’ red patent leather “Oops!...I Did It Again” style moment.

However, Rihanna’s version was unzipped to give the catsuit a plunging, cleavage-baring neckline. She paired the red-hot bodycon look with a puffer shawl in a matching hue that was draped around her elbows.

Her Après-ski-Inspired Accessories

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna broke up the monochromatic hue of her red carpet ‘fit with some on-theme accessories. A pair of oversized black sunglasses that wrapped around her face looked ready for a turn on the slopes.

She also added a pair of simple shiny black stilettos with a pointy-toed design and some serious bling. A diamond tennis necklace, diamond earrings, and several diamond rings added some serious shine to Rihanna’s outfit.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Her Classic Beauty Look

While Rihanna’s accessories might have been more après-ski than Super Bowl, she leaned into her favorite beat for the evening. She showed off her go-to matte red pout (likely a Fenty Beauty shade similar to the one she modeled at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium) and sculpted cheeks while keeping her eyes hidden behind her giant shades.