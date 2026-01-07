Rihanna doesn’t play when it comes to Valentine’s Day. The singer and Fenty entrepreneur is happily partnered up with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, having just welcomed their third child, daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, in September. Last year, the couple spent their V-Day in Paris, posing for silly hotel room photos and strolling in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that she’s already feeling lovey-dovey in January, a month before the holiday — and taking advantage of it for one of her many businesses.

On Jan. 7, RiRi unveiled her 2026 Valentine’s Day collection for her lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty. Naturally, she was the star of the campaign, taking inspiration from Greek mythology, specifically the goddess of love. “Aphrodite was a savage,” she captioned her Instagram post, showing off two spicy and sensual lingerie looks.

RiRi’s Red Hot Lace

For her first V-Day look, Rihanna stuck to tried-and-true red hot lingerie, which may never go out of style. She donned the Roselace Unlined Balconette Bra, featuring adjustable straps leading to a floral lace print with a ruffled neckline and additional lacy trim.

Instagram / Rihanna

In another image, she wore the matching Cheeky Panty, which makes the rose-embroidered lace slightly sheer, adding another flirty touch. The undies feature stretchy fabric and a lace-trimmed waistband, complete with a tiny little bow at the front.

Instagram / Rihanna

She completed her look with a mixed-metal choker necklace, because lingerie this decadent is worthy of some bling.

Rihanna’s “Sinful Rose” Lingerie

In a separate campaign image, Rihanna continued to embrace florals, donning the Sinful Rose Printed Balconette Bra. The lingerie features stretchy black lace with a bold red-and-green rose pattern, lacy trim along the neckline and hem, and a long silk bow tying it all together.

Instagram / Rihanna

She paired her bra with a matching silky robe (that didn’t do much covering up), featuring a larger red rose print and oversized black lace trim. All of RiRi’s attire — and other flirty options — are currently available on Savage x Fenty’s V-Day Shop, and are even on sale already if you’re a member.