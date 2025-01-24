Rihanna Layered Her $60 Thong Teddy Like A Pro

If Rihanna weren’t a music icon, beauty mogul, or lingerie trailblazer, she would’ve been one hell of a fashion stylist. No one sees potential in clothes quite like her, pairing unexpected pieces together to whip up chic ensembles. She’s a layering queen.

Her wardrobe matchmaking prowess isn’t just relegated to everyday apparel either. She’s also a whiz at styling lingerie. When the Fenty Beauty founder isn’t matching her undies to other parts of her look (e.g. her thong with her shoes), she’s layering them innovatively. Her latest campaign for Savage X Fenty is proof.

Rih’s intimates brand has been staggering its Valentine’s Day collection drops. On Jan. 7, it dropped its first with the “Diamonds” singer starring in the campaign. In it, she cosplayed as Cupid in see-through underwear and heart-shaped pasties. Weeks later, on Friday, Jan. 24, the label dropped new products with a corresponding Rih-centric campaign. The resulting pics (and ’fit) were a masterclass in styling lingerie — a lesson only she has the credentials to teach. Let the lesson begin.

Rihanna’s Lingerie Layers

Most plebeians would be proud when they manage to wear matching underwear, but Rihanna is leagues ahead. She almost exclusively wears sets with more than two pieces and sometimes matches them with her surroundings or outfits. RiRi followed the same MO in her new Savage campaign — with an added twist.

The Ocean’s 8 star wore a see-through black teddy covered in red roses. Aptly called “Les Roses Lace Teddy” ($59.95), the thong one-piece featured a plunging neckline with two keyhole cutouts down the torso. Nano rosettes were affixed atop each tiny slit.

Here’s where it gets interesting: Rihanna threw on a satin garter belt ($33). Though she’s worn them several times, they’re typically layered over lingerie bottoms. In the photo, however, she wore a black satin belt under her teddy for a fresh take.

She completed her three-piece ensemble with thigh-high stockings. (She also posed against a bed of roses for good measure.) Having just dropped on the site, her lingerie is still available to purchase.

A Second Look

She completely switched up the vibe for Look No. 2: a decadent, sequin-blanketed slip dress in a Barbie pink. To accentuate the deep, décolletage-flaunting neckline, she wore mismatched earrings and skipped the necklace. She also styled her hair in a curled updo, giving the look an Old Hollywood vibe.

10/10, no notes.