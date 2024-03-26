Rihanna’s biggest endorser is herself. When she performed at the 2023 Super Bowl, she managed to sneak a Fenty Beauty blotting powder moment into her performance. The product’s three-second cameo led to a reported $5.6 million in media impact value in the first 12 hours alone.

On Tuesday, March 26, the mogul seized another opportunity for product placement — on the cover of Vogue China, no less.

Rihanna’s Vogue China Cover

With her AAA-list status, Rihanna rarely fronts magazines these days. So when she does agree to a cover shoot, best believe it’ll make waves — and her recent April 2024 spread did just that.

Photographed by Hailun Ma, the “Diamonds” singer rocked a Western-inspired vibe, with a spring-appropriate twist. She wore a black satin jacket blanketed in intricate floral embroidery. She left the zipper open to reveal another flowery item underneath: her bra (more on that later).

She donned black trousers and topped off her look (literally) with an embellished cowboy hat. The cowboy-coded aesthetic has been popularized by Beyoncé in recent months and with Rihanna’s seal of approval, it’s bound to be 2024’s biggest trend.

As for her beauty look, the Fenty mogul went for subtle touches of gold on her lids and lips, dabbing shimmer on top of a brick-red hue. Completing the elaborate floral motif, Rihanna affixed colorful flowers on her nails. The intricate design recalled the 3D appliqué style she rocked at 2023’s Met Gala.

Yes, She Was Wearing Savage X Fenty

If Rihanna shows off her undies, it’s all but guaranteed to be from her intimates label, Savage X Fenty. In this case, the floral balconette bra matched her so look seamlessly, it was clearly a key element of the high-fashion ensemble. Still available on the label’s website, the Savage Not Sorry Lace Balconette Bra retails for $69.95.

Rihanna’s Second Vogue China Cover

While Rihanna’s first cover was utterly fashion-forward, her second was a more dramatic black-and-white portrait. The glamour shot put her braids and hand tattoos front and center.

Note: the “mom” ring on her finger, a subtle nod to her two children.