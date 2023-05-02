And just like that, 2023’s Met Gala Monday is fashion history.

This year’s theme? Well, the most beloved faces in the industry arrived on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to honor the late fashion great, with the artistic direction à la “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” And while all eyes were obviously on the dreamy couture ensembles and endlessly glamorous hair and makeup moments — manicures were the understated hero of the red carpet (and truly just as much works of art as any painstakingly detailed ensemble).

Considering Lagerfeld is closely linked to his time with Chanel, leading makeup artists were sure that the glam looks would go back to the basics, with a more minimal approach to beauty. What’re more, the timeless “quiet luxury” approach to the looks most definitely translated to the night’s nail art, with on-trend neutrals, nostalgic reds, and glossy sheer pinks taking centerstage.

In need of some nail art inspiration to take you through the spring and summer months? Here are best manicure moments from the 2023 Met Gala, from oh so subtle to seriously stunning.

1 Rihanna’s 3D Flowers ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Arriving (and thereafter shutting down) the 2023 Met Gala, Rihanna went for an high-shine lip gloss manicure adorned with some 3D camellia flowers thanks to nail artist Maria Salandra.

2 Emily Ratajkowski’s Micro French @nailsbyemikudo Painted by Emi Kudo using lacquers à la Aprés Nail, the supermodel’s micro French tips matched her Audrey-esque micro bangs.

3 Dua Lipa’s Bridal Vanilla French @nailsbymei As a co-chair of this year’s Met, Lipa arrived looking like a stunning Chanel bride. As for her nails? An on-trend vanilla French, which were painted by Mei Kawajiri using essie lacquers.

4 Whitney Peak’s Hidden Pearls @betina_goldstein Created by Betina Goldstein using Chanel lacquers, each one of Whitney Peak’s neutral nails featured a hidden peekaboo pearl underneath.

5 Kim Kardashian’s Barely-There Nails Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images A recent fan of longer press-on tips, the Skims founder kept things minimal with a barely-there lacquer.

6 Olivia Rodrigo’s Shiny Black Press-Ons @nails_by_yoko Using a ready-to-wear manicure a la KISS Nails Aim High Press-Ons, Yoko Sakakura complemented Rodrigo’s Audrey-esque glam with some jet black nails.

7 Sydney Sweeney’s Glittering Set @nailsbyzola Painted by Zola Ganzorigt a whole lot of OPI, the duo went for statement-making nails to match Sweeney’s high-volume hair.

8 Lily James’ “Red Theory” Manicure Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though a bit difficult to spot beneath her sheer gloves, James tapped Betina Goldstein to paint on a nostalgic red hue for her Met Gala manicure.

9 Jennifer Lopez’s Ode To Chanel @tombachik Painted by Tom Bachik — J.Lo’s go-to manicurist — the dynamic duo opted for some abstract black French tips with classic essie lacquers and a studded Chanel decal to match her couture ‘fit.

10 Cardi B’s High-Shine Set @nailson7th Painted by Cardi B’s go-to manicurist Jenny Bui, the duo opted for some ultra-glossy nails thanks to Aprés Nail.

11 Emma Chamberlain’s Milky Mani Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Serving a major mod moment, Chamberlain went with an on-trend off-white milky mani.

12 Madelyn Cline’s Studded Glazed Donut Nails @nailsbyzola Created by Zola Ganzorigt using all things OPI, Cline opted for classic glazed donuts tips and a decorated nail with a fleur de lis decal (to honor Lagerfeld’s tie charm).

13 Margot Robbie’s Minimal French Moment @tombachik A true classic beauty, Tom Bachik went with an understated French mani using essie shades.

14 Jessica Chastain’s Colorful Gems @julieknailsnyc Using a sheer pink The GelBottle Inc lacquer, Julie Kandalec decorated Chastain’s tips with some abstractly placed gemstones.

15 Yara Shahidi’s Chocolate Stilettos Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shahidi looked like a work of art, with minimally neutral nails painted by Mo Qin in a milk chocolate hue.

More to come...