Robyn Rihanna Fenty is truly a visionary. The singer-turned-business mogul has been transforming every market she enters for the better — whether that’s catering to a wide range of skin tones via Fenty Beauty or offering the spiciest lingerie options in inclusive sizing.

On Wednesday, the entrepreneur pushed the envelope, once again, when she released her maternity capsule for Savage X Fenty. Featuring three bras and a graphic tee, Rihanna designed the collection to give breastfeeding moms stylish lingerie options. In a statement, she said, “I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel-good while being a parent.”

And because she loves shaking up the maternity fashion space, Rihanna starred in the campaign herself. Shot by Dennis Leupold, The Oceans 8 star stripped down to nothing but the new black nursing bra to breastfeed her one-year-old son RZA.

Her son’s cameo was completely unexpected, especially since Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky have (understandably) kept him out of the spotlight. Even his name was kept under wraps for almost a year before she revealed it in May. This isn’t the little man’s first foray into modeling though, he starred alongside his mom on Rihanna’s British Vogue March 2023 cover.

Photo courtesy of Dennis Leupold/SavageXFenty

Photo courtesy of Dennis Leupold/SavageXFenty

The whole collection is available now on the Savage x Fenty website, including the exact same nursing bra Rihanna wears in the photos.

