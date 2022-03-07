Calling all Rihanna stans and Ulta loyalists alike — as of March 6, Fenty Beauty has officially landed at an Ulta store near you.

In true Riri fashion, she shared the epic announcement with a casual Instagram post last month, accompanied by a cheeky caption that reads, “bout to be in my ULTA bag!! Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam!! March 6th.”

Made available in every single one of Ulta’s 1,300 (and counting) storefronts, Fenty Beauty’s industry-shifting shade range, powerfully pigmented formulations, and innovative packaging is now all the more accessible to beauty lovers across the United States. Known for their unbeatable rewards program and frequent free gifting, Ulta carries a wide range of brands and products, from luxurious fragrances and top-notch hair tools, to wallet-friendly Ulta-branded makeup and drugstore mainstays. Fenty Beauty will also be available on the retailer’s website.

Ulta’s Chief Merchandising Officer, Monica Arnaudo, notes in a press release: “Our guests have kept Fenty Beauty at the top of their wish lists and we can’t wait for them to discover these beloved products at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide.” Famously known for being sold exclusively at Sephora stores since the brand’s initial launch in September 2017, this collaboration with Ulta is major, and only further proves that a brand that listens to their consumers’ desires and needs is simply unstoppable.

On the heels of Fenty Beauty’s first refillable lipstick launch, her seemingly always sold-out Fenty Eau De Parfum, and her third star-studded Savage x Fenty fashion show, it seems there’s no stopping the multi-hyphenate mogul as the world watches and waits in awe as she glows throughout her stunning pregnancy.

So the question remains — where will you be shopping your Fenty Beauty faves?