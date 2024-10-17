Rihanna has officially revived her exclusive Fenty x Puma collaboration with a fresh take on the classic Avanti sneakers, and it’s already making waves. While a series of stylish photoshoots by @Diggzy helped tease the latest drop, the singer and fashion mogul also showed, once again, her unique ability to blend athleisure with luxury. RiRi styled a tweed gray suit by Vivienne Westwood with a vibrant green-and-white Puma jersey, all while flaunting the bold red Avanti kicks.

Her choice to wear a jersey underneath the suit was a nod to Puma’s sports heritage, while the tailoring added a sophisticated twist. Her accessories — a patterned mini bag and chunky layered necklaces — perfectly complemented the look, adding an extra level of glam to the overall ensemble. The photo shoot brought out both her chic and her sporty sides, making it yet another memorable Fenty x Puma moment.

RiRi’s Fenty x Puma Legacy

Rihanna’s relationship with Puma is a longstanding one, with the two having worked together since 2014. This exclusive collaboration, available now, marks her return after a break, and it’s an iconic one at that: The new Avanti sneakers, available both in red (“Club Red” and white (“Warm White”) colorways, are a twist on the original style that launched in 2001. The singer has debuted several previous iterations of the shoe, from black and white to chrome.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock/BACKGRID

The launch has fashion enthusiasts buzzing, not just for the sleek and sporty sneakers but also for the iconic style moments that accompany them.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Earlier this year, the Barbadian singer made waves with another Fenty x Puma event. At the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party in April, she once again demonstrated her impeccable taste for oversize statement pieces. She wore a neutral-toned, voluminous suit that played with proportions while maintaining a polished silhouette.

Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images

Her blonde, pin-straight hair and bright red lip provided the perfect contrast to the neutral ensemble, showcasing her ability to balance bold looks against classic styles — again and again.

Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images

Needless to say, RiRi’s latest sporty ensemble is another mark in the W column.