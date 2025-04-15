No single celebrity has done more for lingerie’s rebrand than Rihanna. The previously hidden pieces, tucked beneath everyday clothes, have become just as much a part of style savants’ outfits as shirts and pants, regardless of whether they show off their intimates or not. And a lot of it has to do with the “Work” singer’s knack for showing off her own undies.

RiRi has been a pro at parading her chic undergarments for over a decade. Remember the sparkly see-through dress she wore to the 2014 CFDA Awards that showed off her thong? She amped up her lingerie-baring MO years later when she launched her own intimates label, Savage X Fenty, in 2018. Since then, rocking stylish, statement-making underwear has been embedded in her style DNA. Thus far, she’s flaunted monogrammed boxers to dinner, lacy floral bras on magazine covers, and a myriad of slinky thongs in her label’s campaigns. Her latest , however, is unlike any fans have seen because she didn’t just wear regular lingerie — she cosplayed as a bride.

Rihanna’s Bridal Campaign

On Tuesday, April 15, Rih’s brand dropped two new bridal lingerie collections, aptly titled At First Sight and Take A Vow. Naturally, she starred in the accompanying promo materials and made a strong case for rocking boudoir pieces regardless of relationship status.

In the photos, the Fenty Beauty mogul channeled a blushing bride in a blush pink set. She wore a plunging lace corset ($85) with visible boning and lace-up details down the torso. RiRi’s bustier featured adjustable garter grips that held up her ultra-sheer thigh-high stockings ($33), embroidered with the brand’s logo in metallic pink.

Savage X Fenty

Here Comes The Bride...’s Booty

Never one to wear mismatched undies, her choice of bottoms was also part of the same blushing set. And because, apparently, one’s wedding night demands only the slinkiest of intimates, she donned a teeny, tiny butt-baring thong ($25).

Savage X Fenty

A Moment For Her Accessories

The bridal cosplay didn’t end with the “blushing” motif, of course. She also wore a veil ($45) (in an identical shade) and posed beside (or partly on) a glorious tiered wedding cake. As expected, the “Diamonds” songstress completed her look by frosting herself with, well, a whole lot of diamonds around her wrist, ankles, and neck.

Savage X Fenty

Rihanna may not be hearing wedding bells anytime soon (that we know of, at least), but rest assured she’s got her intimates bridal ensembles down pat.