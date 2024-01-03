Every year, fashion’s highest-ranking glitterati gather at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards for a night of glamour and style. One chic hero is presented with the prestigious Fashion Icon of the Year Award as a tribute to their culture-shaping style.

Held by the likes of Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Iman, fans always wait excitedly to see what the crowned Certified Most Stylish will wear for the big event. In 2014, Rihanna officially joined the ranks, accepting her award in what many consider the best look in CFDAs history.

Rihanna’s Swarovski Dress

On June 2, 2014, the CFDA governing body presented Rihanna with fashion’s most exclusive award. Ever the fashion disruptor, she showed up in a jaw-dropping ensemble that would go down in fashion history.

The “Lift Me Up” singer wore a delicate netted dress that was utterly see-through. The glimmering masterpiece, designed by Adam Selman, was completely coated in Swarovski crystals — over 200k of them. Floor-length and sparkling, it was a fitting ensemble, given that Rihanna released her hit song “Diamonds” only a couple years prior.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Her High-Glamour Accessories

Rihanna’s accessories were a masterclass in dramatics. The Swarovski-accented set also included matching sparkly do-rag and a set of bedazzled opera gloves. Sticking to the “Diamonds” theme of her ensemble, her choice of jewelry — earrings and bejeweled pinkie rings — also sparkled with crystals.

For a final dose of elegance, she then draped a peach-colored fur stole by Pologeorgis over her arms to play up the gown’s Old Hollywood-inspired silhouette. The look was unexpected, fearless, and rule-bending — just like the woman wearing it.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Moment For The Back

Thanks to its transparent fabrication, the gown featured another daring detail: a visible thong. Though undies are a mainstay on red carpets now, at the time, this look was nothing short of shocking. One could argue that Rihanna was first to bring this now ubiquitous trend back from the Y2K vault.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Anna Wintour, who presented Rihanna with her award, agreed. In her speech, the Vogue editor touched on Rihanna’s famously daring style, saying: “The point is to be audacious, even jaw-dropping or button-pushing — and yes, we know she enjoys pushing buttons — while remaining true to yourself.”

She Has One Fashion Regret

Though the rest of the fashion world praises this look as a sartorial slam-dunk, the “Umbrella” singer has one regret when it comes to its styling.

In a 2016 interview with Vogue, the Fenty mogul discussed her choice to go braless: “I just liked it better without the lines underneath. Could you imagine the CFDA dress with a bra? I would slice my throat. I already wanted to, for wearing a thong that wasn’t bedazzled.”

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“That’s the only regret I have in my life,” she said.