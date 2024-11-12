If you own an intimates empire, one can safely assume you’d be a lingerie connoisseur. One such person is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, who constantly releases new underwear through her label Savage X Fenty and proudly models her favorite wares.

Proving she’s the best ambassador any brand can ask for, the “Diamonds” songstress doesn’t miss an opportunity to flaunt her intimates. Whether she’s starring in nearly naked campaigns or wearing them on magazine covers, she always highlights her Savage X Fenty drawers. That doesn’t stop when she’s off-duty. Her latest look is a prime example.

Rihanna’s Bustier & Exposed Boxers Look

On Monday, Nov. 11, the Fenty Beauty mogul went to dinner at Giorgio Baldi, her favorite Italian spot in Santa Monica, California. As is typical for Rih, even dinner at her go-to local haunt merits an ultra-stylish ’fit. (After all, this is the same A-lister who pulled up to a Target in a fur coat.)

Rihanna wore an iteration of her signature “casual” look. She wore ultra-low-rise baggy jeans and paired them with a saucy satin gold corset, which she wore as a top. Instead of baring her midriff, as most other low-rise aficionados do, she covered hers by pulling her underwear up and having them peek out above her jeans.

The entrepreneur’s choice undies? Satin boxers from Savage X Fenty, of course.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

For those who’ve never given boxers a go, stringy thongs aren’t the only way to rock the exposed undies trend. Take a cue from Rih and try out the boxer look. Her pair goes for $29.95 and is still available to shop.

S/O To Her Statement Coat

In true Rihanna fashion, she added a truly eye-popping statement piece: her gold fur coat. The two-toned topper featured a golden sheen on the outside and lush brown fur on the inside.

Keeping to her blue-and-gold theme, she accessorized with more azure hues. She went the denim-on-denim route (in a non-cheugy, non-Canadian tuxedo way) and clutched a monogrammed Nano Speedy Louis Vuitton in denim. Even her choice of footwear, PUMA sneakers, was in a cool blue hue.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Briefs Have Her Approval

Like her thongs and sheer lingerie, Rihanna is slowly adding briefs into her regular undies rotation. In July, she was spotted rocking the same style MO, flaunting inches of her bedazzled panties under low-rise jeans.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

So good.