Add Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to the list of A-listers who’ve recently spent time in snowy destinations. Unlike Kim Kardashian or Bella Hadid, however, who hit up Aspen for NYE in winter-appropriate après-ski clothing, Huntington-Whiteley wore something far more expected on sunny, tropical getaways: a teeny, tiny string bikini.

Rosie’s Mountainside Swimwear

The supermodel recently flexed her posing skills for new Alo materials, in which she wore a series of spicy athleisure ensembles. On Friday, Jan. 9, however, Huntington-Whiteley proved how great of an endorser she really is by taking her Alo pieces far beyond the confines of the gym and straight to the middle of somewhere unexpected: snowy mountains.

Unbothered by the frost, she wore nothing but a textured white bikini set, which included a classic triangle halter in a chunky knit and matching string bottoms with by fuzzy pom-poms.

Though they’re not on the site yet, both pieces bear the Alo logo, hinting at a potential new swim category yet to be released. (Alo’s only swim drops so far have been in collaboration with other brands such as Frankies Bikinis and Tropic of C.) Since the sportswear brand has been expanding its merchandise mix in the past year, venturing in the luxury bag space, releasing its own swim line would be on brand.

For some semblance of warmth, she topped off her skin-baring number with a faux fur cropped jacket ($348) also from the label, an equally fuzzy cream hat, and exaggeratedly furry Yeti Moon Boots ($720) from its famed Jacquemus collab.

Some Spicy Gym Looks, Too

In the actual campaign, which spotlights Huntington-Whiteley’s wellness ritual, she poses in sports bras galore and other particularly saucy gym attire. In one layout, she wore a white bralette with a band that bore the minimalist logo in black.

The Rosie, Inc. founder paired it with gray sweatpants with its waistband folded over for a low, low-rise cut.

For her second sports bra-centric look, she wore a gray scoop neck bra paired with matching high-waist leggings. She pulled out this set for practicing yoga on the edge of a pool.

Elsewhere in the photo shoot, Rosie went braless in a black hoodie, which she left mostly unzipped.

Brb, I’m pinning these looks to both my fashion and wellness boards.