Bella Hadid Gave Naked Dressing An Après-Ski Twist On NYE

Once again, recent holiday celebrations proved that the hottest New Year’s destination isn’t “hot” at all — it’s covered in snow.

As is tradition, A-listers flocked to Aspen, Colorado, for their annual ski town festivities, which include girls’ nights at their favorite restaurants, shopping trips at luxury boutiques, and Kate Hudson’s annual NYE bash, attended by Hollywood’s finest. This year alone, the Almost Famous star’s guest list drew the likes of Kim Kardashian, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Bella Hadid, who nearly stole the show by ringing in 2026 in the sheerest LBD.

Bella’s Near-Naked Dress

Despite the “naked” dress’ ubiquity in the last few years, populating everything from Instagram photo dumps to awards show red carpets, the taste for the skin-baring style is showing no signs of slowing down. And with Hadid’s recent outing, the style is guaranteed at least another year in everyone’s closet rotations.

On Dec. 31, the Orebella founder was spotted heading to Hudson’s fête in an ankle-length black number from George Chakra. The vintage piece, plucked from the label’s Fall 2004 collection, featured a mock neck and decadent floral lace strategically placed around the torso. It also included a slew of black beads embroidered throughout for just the right amount of glimmer. Despite the lace and beads, the LBD was utterly diaphanous and put her black granny panties (the ultimate it girl-approved underpinnings) on full display.

The Daily Stardust/ LA Gossip TV / BACKGRID

The supermodel completed her ’fit with the sheerest tights, tucked into knee-high patent leather boots from Pucci, a black shoulder bag, and leather gloves with dainty spiral details.

Her Wintry Toppers

To make it après-ski appropriate, she threw on two separate fur pieces. The first was a Y2K-style black bolero. (Hadid is a massive fan of trends that dominated the early aughts, and has long been cosplaying as a “cheugy” woman who’s lived through the noughties.) This seems to evoke the same nostalgic ethos.

Later on, Hadid added another layer of coverage via a striking brown coat lined with a cozy, fuzzy trim. The look seemed warm enough that she took off her gloves and flaunted her blinged-out fingers. For a coordinated moment, her diamond rings matched her earrings, which stood out against her new honey blonde locks.

The Daily Stardust/ LA Gossip TV / BACKGRID

