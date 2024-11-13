With the Blair Waldorf renaissance and the temperatures dropping, stockings are easily becoming fashion’s hottest commodity. Colored tights in every hue of the rainbow have been plucked out of cheugy oblivion, while sheer black stockings are a key part of the no-pants trend starter pack.

Last week, however, a different hosiery style entered the current fashion stratosphere — on the legs of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, no less. And it’s not one you’d expect to look chic either.

Rosie’s Cinched Blazer Minidress

As her followers well know, Huntington-Whiteley has a few titles apart from supermodel. She’s an actor, the founder of beauty brand Rose Inc., and, as of March, a co-founder of investment firm Equity Studio. Naturally, as an entrepreneur, she does have office days like the rest of us.

Last week, she gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of what corporatecore looks like for her, and it’s intimidatingly cool. She wore a black blazer dress with an exaggerated cinched waist and boxy angular shoulders.

For officewear, it veered on the daring side, especially with its micro-mini hemline. Though she doesn’t have a fashion line yet, Huntington-Whiteley does have an eight-piece collaboration with Wardrobe NYC — and this dress is one of them. It’s currently available to shop and retails for a cool $1,650.

Her Unexpected Accessory

Whereas most others would style their office looks with black tights, Huntington-Whiteley chose a hosiery wildcard: fishnet stockings.

The holey item is an edgier pair often associated with lingerie and the grunge era. Huntington-Whiteley’s take, however, made it delightfully chic and work-appropriate. It added the right amount of texture and cool-girl charisma to an already saucy number.

To balance out the daring look, she kept to more classic “office” staples. She wore pointed-toe slingbacks and cinched her waist with a skinny belt.

Even her beauty look featured classic corporate styling hacks. For example, her hair was styled in a sleek bun. She also wore eyeglasses, a massive trend currently thanks to the likes of Miu Miu, Prada, and Moschino.

Is it just me or are offices getting nakeder?