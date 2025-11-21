Thanksgiving hasn’t even rolled around yet, and celebrities are already serving swim inspiration for summer 2026. One such look that should immediately be pinned on your vacay mood boards is straight out of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s recent trip to Rio de Janeiro. Spoiler alert: It sizzles.

Rosie’s Cutout Monokini

Celebrities really aren’t bound by the constructs of time and weather. When temps drop, they simply jet off to an idyllic destination. The KarJenners, for example, recently threw Kendall Jenner a birthday bash on the exclusive Mustique Island. Huntington-Whiteley, meanwhile, opted to get her passport stamped in South America.

On Friday, Nov. 21, the supermodel shared a photo dump from her Brazil trip, which included picturesque views and an enviable wardrobe. One piece that caught my eye, well, was a one-piece. The cream monokini featured an asymmetrical neckline and a massive triangular cutout around one side of the waist.

The ivory color palette was on brand for Huntington-Whiteley, who favors sophisticated neutral hues and quiet luxury styles. Elevating the look further, the swimsuit featured gold hardware along one side of her hip, acting as a replacement for typical strings. So posh.

Sophisticated Whites

Elsewhere in the photo dump, the supermodel essentially gave a masterclass in resortwear dressing, proving that it doesn’t always have to include kaftans or see-through mesh pieces. Huntington-Whiteley went the sleek route when she paired a ribbed knit collared top, again in an elegant cream shade. She expertly tucked it into a body-hugging maxi skirt in a matching ribbed fabrication. It featured a brown belt (and belt loops!) and a slit across the back. She accessorized with brown shield sunglasses and a Bottega Veneta bag, which she clipped under her arm like a clutch.

Instagram/rosiehw Instagram/rosiehw 1 / 2

Not-So-Boring Blacks

The Rose Inc. founder also included a couple of black outfits in the Rio photo roundup, proving that the inky hue doesn’t necessarily mean drab. She wore a sleeveless floor-length dress with huge slits down each side of her torso, flaunting major sideboob. Similarly, it had slits down the sides of the skirt, spotlighting her lace-up sandals.

Elsewhere, she posted a mirror pic of her bikini bottoms, which were an elevated take on the classic swim set. Hers were accented with gilded medallions, making the set feel so luxe.