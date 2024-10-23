Celebrities love paying homage to Old Hollywood for a reason — the styles of the era were undeniably glamorous. Just think of the icons from that time: Marilyn Monroe, Rita Hayworth, and Grace Kelly, among other timeless names. It should come as no surprise that today’s style stars love harkening to the era, especially on the glitziest events and carpets.

The 2024 Academy Museum Gala, held on Saturday, Oct. 19, was one of the buzziest carpets since the Met Gala. Naturally, stars pulled out all the stops to make a style statement. Some harkened to today’s boldest trends, others went the avant-garde route, while some leaned more classic, going down the retro path. One such A-lister was Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who channeled golden goddess vibes in her Old Hollywood-esque number.

Rosie’s Plunging Gold Gown

Huntington-Whiteley upped the glam ante on the star-studded red carpet in a floor-length ensemble that hugged the body. Her gown featured a halter top and an open back.

Getting the reference right, the halter is infamously a Monroe-favorite neckline, especially with a deep plunge. Huntington-Whiteley’s dress was similarly deep, with a V-neck dip that slid past her chest.

The glitz of her dress was also literal. The Saint Laurent piece glistened with every move thanks to the ornate beading. Apart from embroidery, the rest of it was simple. It featured a thick empire waistband and draped languidly off her body.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Her 18-Carat Gems

Huntington-Whiteley leaned into the sparkles with her choice of jewelry. On her neck, she wore a gold pendant made to resemble a white bird perched atop a rock. The avian-inspired piece was made with over 15 carats of citrine, pink sapphires, and diamonds. She paired it with diamond earrings that totaled over three carats.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

As for her beauty look, Huntington-Whiteley kept it relatively low-key with perfectly curled waves. Going hard on the golden girl motif, she also swiped some glittery gold shadow on her lids and topped off her look with rosy lips.