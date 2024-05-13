If there’s anything Taylor Swift loves as much as songwriting and cats, it’s probably high-waisted shorts. The singer has been known to rock high-rise bottoms whether she’s on stage or just at home, even telling Vogue in 2016 that it’s her favorite trend. Now, Swift has taken her love for the fashion staple to a new level by embracing the no-pants trend on her Eras Tour.

For her revamped show, which kicked off in Paris on May 9, Swift added a new section with songs from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, wearing a stunning newspaper-style gown. But before the act’s last song, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” she and her dancers perform a theatrical bit in which she changes costumes onstage, revealing a daring no-pants look.

Swift’s Pantsless Ensembles

At her first Paris show, Swift debuted the first iteration of her custom Vivienne Westwood costume, with a black bra top, matching high-waisted underwear, and gold circus ringleader’s coat on top. The next night, she donned a white version of the look, complete with a white jacket with silver trim.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of The Eras Tour on May 10, 2024 in Paris, France. Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For her third Paris show, Swift wore a shimmering gray version of the hot pants ensemble, with a silver ringleader’s coat with black lapels on top. At her fourth and final show, she went back to the white bra top and high-waisted underwear but paired them with a white coat that had black lapels instead.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during night three of The Eras Tour on May 11, 2024 in Paris, France. Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift also changes her shoes for this part of the act, switching out her custom Christian Louboutin high-top sneaker heels for silver Louboutin criss-cross ballet flats.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during night four of The Eras Tour on May 12, 2024 in Paris, France. Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift’s Circus Inspiration

While her circus-themed look is new to the Eras Tour, it’s a trend she’s embraced during her 2012 performances of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” At multiple award shows and on the Red Tour, she wore several iterations of a circus ringleader’s costume, many of which were glittering red to tie in with the album.

Taylor Swift performs during the MTV EMA's 2012 on November 11, 2012 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Over a decade later, Swift is giving the circus aesthetic an edge by pairing her beloved ringleader coat with the no-pants trend.