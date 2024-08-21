Please, please, please don’t ignore Sabrina Carpenter’s fashion game. The singer has become a bonafide style star this summer by adhering to her trademark aesthetic, which is nicely summed up in the title of her forthcoming album, Short n’ Sweet.

She often takes inspiration from decades past, leaning on matching denim sets, sheer bustiers, and lingerie.

In the lead-up to Short n’ Sweet, out Aug. 23, Carpenter has been serving, well, very demure outfits in her promo imagery, including one look posted to her Instagram on Aug. 20. It embodies her coquette-core aesthetic, and she teased “taste me!” in the caption.

Sabrina’s Babydoll Dress

In her latest promo photo, the singer rocked a babydoll dress, a silky pink slip with a scoop V-neck. The straps appear to be white lace embroidery and are tied together with a pink ribbon.

The slip has ruffled edges and matching lace at the hem, all of which match her flirty, lingerie-inspired aesthetic.

In this look, she keeps things simple in terms of accessories, sporting a lone ring on her right hand.

Instagram / Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina’s Short n’ Sweet Looks

The singer recently unveiled an alternate cover for her new album, which is available only on a limited-edition vinyl sold on her website. The cover features an entirely new look: She embraces the underwear-as-pants trend, sporting a blue, off-shoulder crop top with puffy sleeves and matching ruched panties, which have a lacy white lining.

She fully embodies the boudoir theme with her accessories, too, wearing a stretchy blue garter and matching platform stilettos.

On the first-released album cover, she channels Britney Spears’ iconic denim ensemble, making it her own via a bra top and matching boy shorts.

Instagram / Sabrina Carpenter

If the music is as sweet as Carpenter’s looks have been, fans are in for a treat come Aug. 23.