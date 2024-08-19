Technically, Short n’ Sweet refers to Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming sixth studio album and corresponding tour. However, the tag also perfectly captures her aesthetic.

Her ‘fits have always erred on the “short” side with the ittiest, bittiest hemlines. The singer’s de facto on-stage uniform, for example, features skirt lengths so micro they’re practically tops. On the “sweet” front, the Disney alum is a major coquettecore fan. Nearly all of Carpenter’s outfits feature elements of girlhood. Hearts, ruffles, lace, garters, you name it — the more she can include in her cutesy potpourri, the better.

Recently, however, the “Espresso” hitmaker has been in looks seemingly plucked out of the boudoir. Think sheer bustiers, babydoll dresses, and, in the case of her latest look, lingerie. Therefore, I propose an addendum to her album title with the addition of one key adjective: Short, Sweet, ‘n’ Spicy.

Sabrina’s Coquettecore Undies

On Friday, Aug. 16, the songstress promoted her upcoming work with a never-before-seen album cover for a limited edition bonus track vinyl. As expected, everything about her fashion was on brand, aka short and sweet. She wore a teeny crop top with puffy, off-the-shoulder sleeves. Leaning into her coquettish sensibilities, her wardrobe choice was garterized and ruched.

Here’s where the “spicy” part comes in. Instead of wearing, well, bottoms, she eschewed the clothing group altogether and stripped down to ruched panties with a saccharine white scallop trim. Completing the boudoir-inspired look, Carpenter paired the ensemble with a lone garter hiked high up her thigh.

Keeping the look streamlined, she stuck to a monochromatic pastel palette. Her high pumps matched her ensemble’s baby blue hue.

As for her accessories, Carpenter went the minimalist route with a pair of heart-shaped drop earrings (hearts are her signature shape). The jewelry choice popped against her blonde hair styled in loose waves.

She’s A Big Lingerie Fan

August isn’t over yet, but Carpenter has already debuted a series of intimates-forward looks, proving she’s fearless when it comes to fashion. On Aug. 10, for example, she performed at the Outside Lands Festival in a bustier bodysuit. Don’t be fooled by the intricate beading and glam fringe, the piece was daringly sheer. The “Feather” singer even paired the look with thigh-high fishnet tights, giving the ‘fit a burlesque touch.

Steve Jennings/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Meanwhile, days prior, she shared her outfit at pal Charli XCX’s star-studded birthday bash. Carpenter unleashed her inner brat in nothing but a slinky, baby pink babydoll dress. While the ruffly off-the-shoulder neckline, scalloped hem, and ribbon were coquette-coded, the garter was all spice.

She’s an icon — even in lingerie.