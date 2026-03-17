Sabrina Carpenter Paired Lace Undies With This GOAT Athlete's Jersey

It’s festival season once again and no one is having a better time than Sabrina Carpenter. Ahead of her headlining performance at Coachella later this spring (a gig she manifested in 2024), she brought her signature cheeky energy — and looks — to two back-to-back Lollapalooza weekends in Argentina and Chile.

In a March 16 photo dump that included her onstage ‘fits and South American excursions, she wrote, “Buenos Aires & Santiago! Two of the biggest and loudest crowds we’ve ever had the pleasure of playing for. I am the luckiest girl!” That same carousel proved she was also the chicest, wearing teeny tiny slips and cheeky lace bloomers.

Sabrina’s Canary Yellow Mini

The fourth picture showed the “Please Please Please” singer enjoying her downtime in a vibrant yellow slip dress with a black lace trim. The mini was covered in fashion illustrations, perfect for the it girl that she is. For a monochromatic moment, the “Manchild” songstress wore strappy heeled sandals in the same sun-drenched shade, which coincidentally also matched with her blonde curls.

To complete the look, she slung a noir handbag over her arm and carried a two-toned ice cream cone, expertly matching her outfit to her snack.

Her Lacy Bloomers

Elsewhere in the Instagram post, Carpenter tapped into a huge facet of Argentinian culture and wore a blue-and-white striped soccer jersey with Lionel Messi’s iconic “10” in front. She initially wore hers as a dress and sat on a couch barefoot.

In another photo, however, she took off the top and threw it over her body, showing off the customized back. Instead of Messi’s name with the jersey number, it simply said, “SABRINA.”

The Grammy winner paired the look with nothing but white ruffled bloomers, aka the most coquettish lingerie. It’s proof that her wardrobe is always infused with her signature saccharine DNA, even when unleashing her inner sports girl.

She went from sporty to romantic in another photo, in which she popped against white bedsheets in her rosy co-ords. It included a cropped top with sleeves and a matching flowy skirt.

Chic.