Sabrina Carpenter Will Headline Coachella After Manifesting It In 2024

Sabrina Carpenter continues to make her dreams come true. On Sept. 15, Coachella unexpectedly dropped its 2026 lineup, revealing Carpenter as one of the festival’s headliners alongside Justin Bieber and Karol G. Not only were fans thrilled by the announcement, but it came over a year after the singer manifested the gig for herself.

Carpenter made her Coachella debut in 2024, performing on the festival’s main stage and performing her soon-to-be hit single “Espresso” (which spawned the viral “We hope you love it, Coachella” TikTok sound). She ended her set with one of her signature NSFW “Nonsense” outros, where she declared that she’d return to headline the festival one day.

"Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine,” she sang. “He’s drinking my bath water like it's red wine / Coachella, see you back here when I headline.” Carpenter later shared the 2026 poster on Instagram along with a clip of her manifestation, captioning the post, “woman of my word.”

Who Else Is Performing At Coachella?

Carpenter is set to perform on the Friday of both weekends, April 10 and 17, with Bieber headlining on Saturday, Karol G closing out the festival on Sunday, and Anyma appearing in a special guest slot to premiere his new show, Æden.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Other performers throughout the weekend include The Strokes, Young Thug, GIVĒON, Addison Rae, BIGBANG, Labrinth, Laufey, Ethel Cain, SOMBR, Major Lazer, Teddy Swims, and KATSEYE. The xx will also reunite for their first U.S. performance in eight years, while FKA twigs is set to return after having to cancel her planned 2025 set due to visa issues.

The lineup comes just a couple of weeks after Carpenter released her new album, Man’s Best Friend, which hit number one on the Billboard 200 a year after her breakout record Short n’ Sweet did the same. She’s set to embark on another U.S. leg of her Short n’ Sweet Tour this fall, but depending on how much she changes the setlist, Coachella may serve as the live premiere of Man’s Best Friend.